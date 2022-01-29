Skip to main content
Former Alabama LB Trey DePriest Arrested on Multiple Charges Stemming from Armed Robbery

The former Crimson Tide defender was jailed after being arrested on Thursday.

Photo | Crystal LoGiudice-USA TODAY Sports

Former Alabama linebacker Trey DePriest was arrested Thursday as a fugitive of justice after he was wanted in Detroit on three charges related to an armed robbery on Nov. 11. As of Friday evening, DePriest was still being held in Clark County jail in Ohio.

DePriest is charged with felony assault, assault with a deadly weapon and armed robbery. According to a report from WHIO TV, U.S. Marshals investigated a robbery at a hotel in the 3200 block of East Jefferson Street in Detroit.

“Once inside the hotel room the suspects attempted to rob the victim. One of the two suspects fired a shot, striking the victim,” a statement from the police department read.

Police are still searching for Adrian Chilton, 30, who is wanted as part of the incident.

DePriest came to Alabama as a five-star recruit and the No. 30 overall player in the 2011 class, according to the 247Sports Composite. He served as a reserve his freshman season before moving into a starting role his final three years with the team.

DePriest finished his college career with 236 tackles, including 18 tackles for a loss and two sacks. His best season came in 2014 when he finished third on the team with 87 tackles while recording five stops for a loss three pass breakups a quarterback hurry and a forced fumble. He was a member of two national champion teams, helping the Crimson Tide to back-to-back national titles in 2011 and 2012.

This story will be updated when more information is available. 

Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Trey DePriest (33) gestures against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the fourth quarter of the 2015 Sugar Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
