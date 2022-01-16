Skip to main content
Former Alabama OLB Drew Sanders Announces Transfer to Arkansas

The Crimson Tide will face its former outside linebacker on Oct. 1 when it travels to Arkansas next season.

Drew Sanders has found a new home in the SEC West. The former Alabama outside linebacker announced his transfer to Arkansas on Sunday after entering his name in the NCAA transfer portal last week. Alabama will face off against its former linebacker on Oct. 1 when it travels to Arkansas for its fifth game of the season.

“I am excited to announce that I will continue my football career at the University of Arkansas!!” Sanders posted on social media. “Signed and ready to go to work!!”

Sanders appeared in 12 games for Alabama last season, recording 24 tackles, including 2.5 stops for a loss and a sack, to go with four quarterback hurries and two pass breakups. The 6-foot-5, 244-pound edge rusher started three games at Sam linebacker after Christopher Allen suffered a season-ending foot injury during the opener against Miami. Sanders later suffered a hand/wrist injury that caused him to miss three games and ultimately saw him passed up by freshman Dallas Turner for the starting role.

Sanders joined Alabama as a five-star prospect in the 2020 class. He played on both sides of the ball in high school career, recording 48 rushing/receiving touchdowns while throwing for 10 scores during his varsity career. 

Sanders is one of eight Alabama players who entered the NCAA transfer portal since the Crimson Tide’s 33-18 loss to Georgia in last week’s national championship game. Quarterback Paul Tyson announced his transfer to Arizona State while outside linebacker King Mwikuta announced his departure to Arkansas State. Meanwhile, receiver Javon Baker, offensive lineman, tight end Jahleel Billingsley, Tommy Brown and linebackers Jaylen Moody and Shane Lee are all listed in the database without a new destination. 

