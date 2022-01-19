Former Alabama RB Kyle Edwards Finds a New Home After Spending Last Season in the Transfer Portal

After spending the past season in the NCAA transfer portal without a school, former Alabama running back Kyle Edwards is moving on to another program. The Destrehan, La., native announced his transfer to Southeastern Louisiana on Wednesday morning through a post on Instagram. Edwards entered the transfer portal on June 5 of last year and spent the season away from Alabama’s program.

Edwards did not see the field during his lone season with the Crimson Tide in 2020. He recorded two carries for 7 yards and a reception for 2 yards during last year’s A-Day before entering his name in the transfer portal.

The 6-foot, 209-pound running back came to Alabama as a three-star recruit in the 2020 class. He was ranked as the No. 425 overall player and the No. 29 running back in that class, according to the 247Sports Composite.

This offseason, Alabama saw starting running back Brian Robinson Jr. make way for the NFL after recording a career-best 1,343 yards and 14 touchdowns on 271 carries. The Tide’s backfield still figures to be loaded this coming season as it returns redshirt junior Trey Sanders, juniors Jase McClellan and Roydell Williams and redshirt freshman Camar Wheaton. Alabama also added two freshmen signees in Emmanuel Henderson and Jamarion Miller as well as Georgia Tech junior transfer Jahmyr Gibbs.

Since last week’s national championship loss to Georgia, Alabama has seen eight Alabama players enter the transfer portal. Quarterback Paul Tyson (Arizona State), tight end Jahleel Billingsley (Texas), outside linebacker Drew Sanders (Arkansas) and outside linebacker King Mwikuta (Arkansas State) have all announced their transfer to new programs. Meanwhile, receiver Javon Baker, offensive lineman Tommy Brown and linebackers Jaylen Moody and Shane Lee are all listed in the database without a new destination.