Skip to main content

Former Alabama Running Back Santonio Beard Passes Away

The Crimson Tide back is tied for the school's single-game rushing touchdown mark with five against Ole Miss in 2002.

Former Alabama running back Santonio Beard passed away Saturday, according to multiple reports. The Nashville, Tenn., native was 41. Details concerning his death are unavailable at this time.

Santonio Beard played at Alabama from 2000-02. He was recruited by Mike Dubose but saw the field during his sophomore and junior seasons under Dennis Franchione, recording a combined 1,526 total yards and 16 touchdowns over that span.

Beard’s best season came in 2002 when he ran for 811 yards and 12 touchdowns on 165 carries while adding another 75 yards on five receptions. The highlight of that year came during a 42-7 victory over Ole Miss in which he ran for 138 yards and five touchdowns. His five scores on the ground tied the school’s single-game record, matching Shaun Alexander’s mark against BYU in 1998. Beard is also remembered for his 199 rushing yards during Alabama's 31-7 victory over Auburn in the 2001 Iron Bowl. 

In Beard’s three seasons at Alabama, the Crimson Tide went 20-16. That included a 10-3 record in the 2002 season when the team topped the SEC West standings with a 6-2 mark in conference play. Alabama was unable to participate in the SEC Championship Game that year due to NCAA sanctions.

Read More

After Franchione’s departure in December of 2002, Beard decided to forgo his senior season and pursue a professional career. He went undrafted before signing with the B.C. Lions of the Canadian Football League and later spent a short stint in the NFL with the Green Bay Packers, Oakland Raiders and Denver Broncos. He did not appear in any games. Following his playing career, Beard experienced multiple run-ins with the law, including arrests stemming from drug charges.

Former Pearl-Cohn High School star running back Santonio Beard sits in the football stands of his former high school in Nashville on Wednesday, April 16, 2019. Beard went on to play at Alabama.
All Things Bama

Former Alabama Running Back Santonio Beard Passes Away

8 minutes ago
Darius Miles
All Things Bama

Alabama Basketball Forward Darius Miles Out vs No. 5 Kentucky

2 hours ago
IMG_2714
All Things Bama

Alabama in the 2022 Senior Bowl: Game Recap

2 hours ago
Alabama guard Jaden Shackelford vs Kentucky, Jan. 26, 2021
All Things Bama

Live Updates: Alabama Basketball vs No. 5 Kentucky

3 hours ago
mcvay
All Things Bama

4-Star OL Miles McVay Has Familiarity With New Alabama OL Coach

7 hours ago
Alabama receiver Agiye Hall.
All Things Bama

Five Second-Year Players Alabama Will Need to Step Up Next Season

11 hours ago
Amari Niblack
All Things Bama

These Newcomers Will Make an Impact for Alabama in 2022

11 hours ago
Crimson Tikes: Elephant Stomp
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes: Alabama Basketball

13 hours ago