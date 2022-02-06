Former Alabama Running Back Santonio Beard Passes Away

The Crimson Tide back is tied for the school's single-game rushing touchdown mark with five against Ole Miss in 2002.

Former Alabama running back Santonio Beard passed away Saturday, according to multiple reports. The Nashville, Tenn., native was 41. Details concerning his death are unavailable at this time.

Santonio Beard played at Alabama from 2000-02. He was recruited by Mike Dubose but saw the field during his sophomore and junior seasons under Dennis Franchione, recording a combined 1,526 total yards and 16 touchdowns over that span.

Beard’s best season came in 2002 when he ran for 811 yards and 12 touchdowns on 165 carries while adding another 75 yards on five receptions. The highlight of that year came during a 42-7 victory over Ole Miss in which he ran for 138 yards and five touchdowns. His five scores on the ground tied the school’s single-game record, matching Shaun Alexander’s mark against BYU in 1998. Beard is also remembered for his 199 rushing yards during Alabama's 31-7 victory over Auburn in the 2001 Iron Bowl.

In Beard’s three seasons at Alabama, the Crimson Tide went 20-16. That included a 10-3 record in the 2002 season when the team topped the SEC West standings with a 6-2 mark in conference play. Alabama was unable to participate in the SEC Championship Game that year due to NCAA sanctions.

After Franchione’s departure in December of 2002, Beard decided to forgo his senior season and pursue a professional career. He went undrafted before signing with the B.C. Lions of the Canadian Football League and later spent a short stint in the NFL with the Green Bay Packers, Oakland Raiders and Denver Broncos. He did not appear in any games. Following his playing career, Beard experienced multiple run-ins with the law, including arrests stemming from drug charges.