Former Alabama Softball Pitcher Lexi Kilfoyl Announces Transfer to Oklahoma State

The former Crimson Tide right-hander went 9-3 with a 2.36 earned run average last season.

Lexi Kilfoyl became the latest Alabama softball transfer to find a new home as she announced her transfer to Oklahoma State on Thursday. Kilfoyl will join fellow Crimson Tide transfer Megan Bloodworth in Stillwater, Okla.

Kilfoyl posted a 9-3 record with a 2.36 earned run average during her junior season last year. Four of those wins came against top-10 competition as she recorded victories over then-No. 9 Arizona, then-No. 8 Virginia Tech, then-No. 8 Kentucky and then-No. 7 Florida.

Kilfoyl struck out 79 batters over 80 innings pitched while issuing 32 walks. The right-hander’s season was cut short by hip and foot injuries, causing her to miss Alabama’s final 11 games.

Kilfoyl was one of two ace pitchers for Alabama along with three-time All-American Montana Fouts. Kilfoyl will be teaming up with another star pitcher at Oklahoma State as the Cowgirls are led by Big 12 Pitcher of the Year, Kelly Maxwell.

Oklahoma State went 48-14 last season with the upset win over Oklahoma in the Big 12 Tournament title game before eventually falling short to Texas in the Women's College World Series semifinals. 

Alabama has now seen five players from last year’s team announce their transfers to new programs, including Kilfoyl and Bloodworth as well as Jenna Lord (Ole Miss), Dallis Goodnight (Georgia) and Savanah Woodard (Liberty). Abby Doerr is currently still listed in the NCAA transfer portal but has yet to announce a new school. 

