Former Alabama Softball Player Megan Bloodworth Transferring to WCWS Semifinal Team

The Crimson Tide's second-leading run producer in 2022 is transferring to Oklahoma State.

Another Alabama softball player in the transfer portal has now found a new home. 

Megan Bloodworth announced via social media Tuesday afternoon that she will be transferring to the Big 12 champions and Women's College World Series semifinalists Oklahoma State. 

"I'm packing my bags and moving out west to become a cowgirl," Bloodworth said in the post. 

The Cowgirls went 48-14 last season with the upset win over Oklahoma in the Big 12 Tournament title game before eventually falling short to Texas in the WCWS semifinals. 

Bloodworth was one of 25 finalists for the 2022 Schutt Sports/NFCA Division I National Freshman of the Year. On the season, she hit .292 with seven home runs and 30 RBIs, which was good for second on the team. Bloodworth had several memorable moments during her lone season with the Crimson Tide, including a grand slam in her first career at-bat against Southern Utah, the game-winning home run against Texas and a walk-off hit against Mississippi State that capped a five-run comeback for Alabama. 

She becomes the fourth former Crimson Tide player in the portal to announce her new team. Her fellow freshmen from Team 26, Jenna Lord and Dallis Goodnight are both transferring within the SEC to Ole Miss and Georgia respectively. Savannah Woodard shared over the weekend that she will be heading to Liberty. This leaves Lexi Kilfoyl and Abby Doerr as the only former Alabama players still in the portal. 

Megan Bloodworth celebrates home run against Texas

Megan Bloodworth celebrates a home run

Dallis Goodnight and Megan Bloodworth

Dallis Goodnight and Megan Bloodworth

Megan Bloodworth home run

Megan Bloodworth celebrates a home run with Team 26

