Former Alabama TE Jahleel Billingsley Announces Transfer to Texas

Jahleel Billingsley is headed to a new program with some familiar ties. According to a report from Longhorns Country on Sunday, the Alabama tight end will transfer to Texas where he will play under former Crimson Tide offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian. Billingsley's father, Charles, later confirmed the move over social media.

In addition to being reunited with Sarkisian, Billingsley will also be back under the guidance of former Alabama special team/tight ends coach Jeff Banks, who followed Sarkisian to take the same role with the Longhorns last year. Alabama will travel to Texas on Sept. 10 for its second game of the season.

Billingsley entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal last Tuesday, a day after Alabama’s 33-18 loss to Georgia in the national championship game. The 6-foot-4, 230-pound tight end is coming off a disappointing junior year that saw him record 17 receptions for 256 yards and three touchdowns while tallying just seven catches over his last eight games

Sarkisian will look to unlock Billingsley’s potential at Texas after previously experiencing success with the playmaking tight end during their time together in Alabama. During the 2020 season, Billingsley recorded 18 catches for 287 yards and three touchdowns over 12 games despite failing to record a reception until Week 5.

Billingsley, a Chicago native, came to Alabama as a four-star recruit in the 2019 class. During his time with the Tide, he recorded 37 catches for 559 yards and six touchdowns over 20 career games.

Texas is in need of a tight end after seeing Cade Brewer depart for the NFL and Jared Wiley announce his transfer to TCU.

Billingsley is one of eight Alabama players who entered the NCAA transfer portal since the Crimson Tide’s 33-18 loss to Georgia in last week’s national championship game. Earlier Sunday, quarterback Paul Tyson announced his transfer to Arizona State while outside linebacker Drew Sanders announced his move to Arkansas. Outside linebacker King Mwikuta announced his transfer to Arkansas State last week. Meanwhile, receiver Javon Baker, offensive lineman Tommy Brown and linebackers Jaylen Moody and Shane Lee are all listed in the database without a new destination.