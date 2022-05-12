Former Alabama WR Jerry Jeudy Arrested Thursday in Colorado

Former Alabama receiver Jerry Jeudy was arrested Thursday by Arapahoe (Colo.) sheriff deputies on charges of second-degree criminal tampering with a domestic violence enhancer, a misdemeanor. He is currently being held at the Arapahoe Co jail on a no-bond hold.

According to Colorado law, Jeudy could face up to 120 days in jail and/or $750 in fines if convicted. The state defines second-degree criminal tampering as tampering with someone's property with "intent to cause injury, inconvenience or annoyance."

Jeudy, who is currently in his third year with the Denver Broncos was selected as the No. 15 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Last season the receiver recorded 38 receptions for 467 yards while missing seven games with an ankle injury. During his rookie season in 2020, he tallied 52 receptions for 856 yards and three touchdowns.

Jeudy is projected to see his numbers rise in his third season as Denver brought in nine-time Pro Bowler Russell Wilson at quarterback this offseason. During his introductory press conference last week, Wilson spoke highly of Jeudy.

“I think he’s a star,” Wilson said. “I think of a guy who can get open. He can kill guys at the line. He can match up against different guys. Can go attack the ball. … Just different things that he’s been able to do.”

Jeudy won the Biletnikoff Award during his sophomore season in 2018 when he reeled in 68 receptions for 1,315 yards and 14 touchdowns. He is one of the Crimson Tide’s best receivers in school history, ranking third in all-time receiving touchdowns (26), fifth in all-time receiving yards (2,742) and sixth in all-time receptions (159).

Jeudy, a Deerfield, Fla. native, came to Alabama as a five-star recruit in the 2018 class.

This story will be updated.