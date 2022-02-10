Skip to main content

Former LSU QB Zach Mettenberger Hired as Alabama Football Analyst

Mettenberger started at LSU in 2012 and 2013 before spending three seasons in the NFL.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Former LSU quarterback Zach Mettenberger has joined Alabama football's staff as an analyst, according to the Crimson Tide's online staff directory.

Mettenberger is the first official analyst hire for Alabama football in 2022. Over the course of head coach Nick Saban's tenure with the Crimson Tide, analysts have been used to fill non-coaching roles for both young former players who aspire to be coaches as well as former head coaches.

Alongside Mettenberger on the current Crimson Tide staff of analysts include Dean Altobelli, Johnathan Galante, Alex Mortensen, Bert Biffani, George Banko, Will Lawing, Mark Orphey, Dave Huxtable and Nick Cochran. The end of the 2021 season saw the departure of two analysts in Ronald Cooper —who took the head coaching job at Long Island University — and Jake Long, who is the new inside linebackers coach at Oregon.

Former Alabama backup quarterback Braxton Barker, son of Crimson Tide legend Jay Barker, is also new to the staff after opting to serve as a graduate assistant instead of transferring. Barker was redshirted his freshman season in 2018 and didn't see any action in the field in 2019 or 2020. In his redshirt-junior season of 2021, he completed one pass against New Mexico State for a 10-yard gain.

Mettenberger is from Athens, Ga., who was redshirted in 2009 at Georgia and sat on the bench behind Joe Cox. After being dismissed from Georgia in 2010, he then spent three seasons at LSU, starting at quarterback in his final two seasons in 2012 and 2013. In his final season with the Tigers, Mettenberger threw for 3,082 yards and 22 touchdowns.

Mettenberger was then drafted by the Tennessee Titans in 2014 and spent three seasons at the NFL level before heading to the XFL and The Spring League. For the past two years, he coached at Nashville-area high schools in Hillsboro High School in 2020 and Father Ryan High School in 2021.

Gallery: Zach Mettenberger

LSU Tigers quarterback Zach Mettenberger (8) throws the ball as he is pressured by Alabama Crimson Tide defensive lineman Jeoffrey Pagan (8) in the second quarter at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
LSU Tigers quarterback Zach Mettenberger (8) is sacked by Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Dee Milliner (28) during the first half at Tiger Stadium.
San Diego Chargers quarterback Zach Mettenberger (4) during a preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Vikings defeated the Chargers 23-10.
Tennessee Titans head coach Ken Whisenhunt smiles as he talks with quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) and quarterback Zach Mettenberger (7) during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Tennessee Titans defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 42-14.
Tennessee Titans quarterback Zach Mettenberger (7) prior to the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Nissan Stadium.
Tennessee Titans quarterback Zach Mettenberger (7) looks on from the bench during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Field. Jacksonville Jaguars defeated the Tennessee Titans 21-13.

LSU Tigers quarterback Zach Mettenberger (8) throws the ball as he is pressured by Alabama Crimson Tide defensive lineman Jeoffrey Pagan (8) in the second quarter at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
