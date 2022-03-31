Fun-Loving Javion Cohen Focused on 'Being Where My Feet Are' This Season

The Alabama offensive lineman won't be up to his usual antics on social media this offseason.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Javion Cohen likes to have a little fun. The Alabama offensive lineman flashed the Gator Chomp in The Swamp following the Crimson Tide’s win over Florida last season. He also shushed the Auburn faithful following Alabama’s four-overtime victory in the Iron Bowl.

More famously, the fun-loving lineman went viral after striking Alabama’s crane kick celebration outside of Hoover High School during one of Auburn’s practices for the Birmingham Bowl.

Cohen’s personality isn’t going anywhere, but antics like that will be put on hold this offseason as he prepares for his season as a starter. Typically active on social media, the lineman recently deleted all the posts from both Instagram and Twitter accounts.

The reason for going dark?

“Shifting away from the media, trying to shift more to being where my feet are,” Cohen said. “[I’m] not paying too much attention to the outside noise, being focused.”

Fans of Cohen’s free spirit need not worry. He still plans to provide plenty of juice to Alabama’s offensive line this offseason.

“When we’re out practicing and we’re popping a 20-yard run here, a 20-yard run there, you know I’m going to get a little hype,” Cohen said. “I’m going to have the guys celebrate because it’s important to have fun still. Of course, this is a business, and that’s how we approach it every day, but it’s important to have fun. So me, I might jump up every now and then, give a little yell.”

Cohen’s energy can be felt by players on both sides of the ball. Safety Jordan Battle spoke highly of the lineman’s positive approach while also commending him for his growing leadership on the field.

“I think he learned from guys like Evan Neal, probably watching [Alex] Leatherwood,” Battle said, comparing Cohen to two former Alabama team captains. “That’s who he reminds me of pretty much, Leatherwood. He’s played that role really well. He’s come in, he’s stepping in as a leader. He’s stepping up on the O-line. He’s stepping into that role pretty well.”

Cohen’s positive vibes aren’t the only thing he provides to the Crimson Tide. The junior also figures to be a big part of Alabama’s reshaped offensive line after starting 14 games at left guard.

During his first season as a starter, Cohen earned a solid 65.6 run-blocking grade from Pro Football Focus. While he struggled in pass protection toward the end of the season, the service did not credit him with an allowed sack over 628 combined pass-blocking snaps.

“Javo is a crazy athlete,” quarterback Bryce Young said last season. “A lot of stuff he is able to do, along with others on offensive line, is stuff that when you watch the film it might seem routine, it might look easy, but trust me, it’s definitely not. It’s stuff that he’s able to make look routine that’s really hard to do.”

While Cohen spent last season at left guard, the 6-foot-4, 305-pound lineman also has the athleticism necessary to play the tackle position. This spring, Alabama will line him up at both spots as it looks to reconfigure its offensive line after losing starting tackles Evan Neal and Chris Owens from last season.

“I’m comfortable at both positions,” Cohen said. “I’m willing to play at either position, whatever Coach sees me at. Last year you saw me a lot at guard, the first year I was at tackle. Working at both spots definitely is something that increases pro value. It’s really up to Coach Saban, whatever he decides.”

Alabama will practice again Thursday afternoon before holding its first scrimmage of the spring Saturday inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. That should provide an early indication of where things stand among Alabama’s front.

“It’s very important because it allows a lot of the young guys to get that game atmosphere,” Cohen said. “You’re in Bryant-Denny, you’re grinding through everything. So it’s very important. We all know that spring is one of the times that coaches take the opportunity to see impact players coming up.”

Despite the seriousness of the occasion, don’t be surprised if Cohen coaxes a few laughs from his fellow linemen throughout the day.