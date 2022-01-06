Future CFP Championship Sites Set for Las Vegas, Miami

Are any Alabama fans already looking to book flights and hotels for the 2024 and 2025 seasons? Well, we now know the championship sites for the College Football Playoff those seasons.

Las Vegas will host the 2025 CFP Championship game and Miami will host in 2026 as first reported by Brett McMurphy of the Action Network.

It was partially a joke about booking that far ahead, but it is really not that unreasonable for Alabama fans to assume they will be spending early January on the Strip in Las Vegas or laying on the beaches of South Beach in 2025 and 2026 as the Crimson Tide has been present in seven of the eight editions of the CFP and six of eight championship games.

When Las Vegas hosts at the conclusion of the 2024 season, it will be the 11th different city to host a CFP championship game joining Dallas, Glendale, Tampa, Atlanta, Santa Clara, New Orleans, Miami, Indianapolis, Los Angeles and Houston. The Raiders are currently spending their second city in Vegas in the newly constructed Allegiant Stadium which will be the site of the title game. It is also the site of the 2024 Super Bowl.

Miami will be the first city to become a two-time host of the CFP title game. Hard Rock Stadium was the location for Alabama's 52-24 win over Ohio State last season, but the crowd was limited to 20% capacity because of COVID which did not allow the stadium and the surrounding areas to experience the usual economic boost of hosting a game of that magnitude.

Indianapolis is hosting the 2022 game on Monday between Alabama and Georgia, Los Angeles and its new SoFi Stadium will be the site in 2023, and NRG Stadium in Houston is the site in 2024.

The current four-team playoff model is under consideration for expansion, but that is not expected to change the locations for the championship games.