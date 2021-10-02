Alabama Cashes in on Ole Miss Blunders, Routs Rebels 42-21

Game billed as a clash of offensive titans a bust as Crimson Tide walks all over Ole Miss thanks to three failed fourth-down attempts.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- Lane Kiffin had a gambling problem Saturday and didn’t know when to quit.

Nick Saban did some gambling, too, and everyone knows the House always wins.

No. 12 Ole Miss, stunningly, went for it on fourth down five times in the first half, failing on its last three, which Alabama capitalized on with scoring drives. Meanwhile, Alabama was successful on three fourth-down tries that helped put away Ole Miss 42-21 at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Ole Miss converted twice on fourth down on its first drive and Kiffin pushed his luck too far. But Kiffin also knew every possession against No. 1 Alabama was crucial and didn’t hesitate to go for broke.

The first fourth-down bust was on the Rebels’ first drive. Facing fourth-and-1 on the UA 6, Ole Miss running back Jerrion Ealy was met by Tim Smith at the line of scrimmage.

UA took over and went 94 yards on 13 plays with quarterback Bryce Young a perfect 6-for-6 passing for 65 yards. He hit John Metchie on a 16-yard touchdown pass for the early 7-0 lead.

For the game, Young was 20 of 26 passing for 241 yards and two touchdowns.

That drive alone was probably enough to demoralize Ole Miss. The Rebels dug themselves in deeper on the next fourth-down decision near midfield. Alabama’s defense held and Young and the offense had a short field.

Ten plays later Alabama was back in the end zone with a 14-0 lead. Brian Robinson rushed for 43 of the Crimson Tide’s 47 yards on the scoring drive, including a 1-yard run up the middle on fourth-and-goal.

Robinson finished with career-highs in rushing yards (171), carries (35) and single-game touchdowns (four).

Ole Miss went for it again on fourth-and-two on its own 31. Linebacker Henry To’oTo’o threw Ealy back for a four-yard loss.

Alabama took over and needed just six plays and another fourth-down touchdown to make it 21-0. Cameron Latu did the honors this time, catching a 3-yard pass.

Alabama got another short field to work with just a few seconds later when Ole Miss fumbled on its first offensive play. Phidarian Mathis slapped the ball out of quarterback Matt Corral's hand, which Justin Eboigbe picked up at the Rebel 14.

Robinson scored his second touchdown on a 1-yard run for a 28-0 Crimson Tide lead.

It was more of the same in the second half as far as Alabama’s offense having its way with Ole Miss. Alabama opened the half with a six-play, 77-yard scoring drive, capped by Robinson’s third touchdown, another 1-yard run up the middle to make it 35-0.

Ole Miss finally got on the board in the third quarter on a 10-yard run from Corral. The Rebel quarterback was 21 of 29 passing for 213 yards, his lowest total of the season.

Robinson added his final touchdown run, from two yards this time, in the fourth quarter for a 42-7 lead. He had his longest run of the day (21 yards) on the drive.

Ole Miss had nowhere to run Saturday. Alabama's front dominated the Ole Miss line, allowing just 78 rushing yards. Ole Miss didn't abandon the run, but couldn't break through. The longest run was the 10-yard touchdown from Corral.

The Rebels did add two touchdowns in the fourth quarter, a 1-yard run from Snoop Conner and a 2-yard pass from Corral to Chase Rogers

This story will be updated.