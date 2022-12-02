Georgia vs. LSU, Instead of Alabama, Isn't Drawing Same Interest as 2021

What kind of difference does it make when Alabama isn't in the SEC Championship Game?

A lot, apparently.

According to Si Tickets, the secondary market for Saturday's LSU vs. Georgia showdown isn't the hottest ticket of championship weekend.

With the crowd at Mercedes-Benz expected to be very pro-Bulldogs, the average tickets are listed on average for $603 on SI Tickets.

The game has long been sold out. The face-value prices usually ranged from $150 to $305.

Here's the breakdown as of Thursday evening:

Top deck: Starting at $181.

Mezzanine level: $239 and up.

Lower bowl: $244-plus.

Standing room only: $485 and up.

Midfield club: Starting $556

Molly B's restaurant: $577.

For a comparison, the Big Ten Championship Game in Indianapolis between Michigan and Purdue has an average asking price of $332. The Pac-12 title game, UCS vs. Utah in Las Vegas, is averaging $173, while the ACC Championship Game in Charlotte, N.C., featuring Clemson vs. North Carolina, is at just $154.

Meanwhile, seats for Kansas State and TCU’s Big 12 showdown in Arlington, Texas, where the Horned Fogs are hoping to cement their first College Football Playoff spot, are listed for an average of $897 on SI Tickets.

If the price holds it could top last year's record-setting price from the 2021 SEC Championship Game between Alabama and Georgia. On this date a year ago, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that the the average purchase price for resale tickets was $850

The previous most expensive SEC Championship Game on the secondary market was the 2019 Georgia-LSU matchup at an average price of $372, according to TickPick.

The service said that the most expensive purchase made through its marketplace had been $2,149 apiece for two lower-level (seventh row) 40-yard-line club seats, while the lowest current prices were $377 for an upper-deck seat and $780 for a lower-bowl seat.

At the time, Ticketmaster had prices start as low as $328, with the highest price $4,000 for four front-row seats.

The most expensive seat listed on SI Tickets this week is $5,122, for third row, midfield club (C129) near midfield.

However, due to the high volume of seats available, the prices are expected to drop, perhaps significantly, the closer it gets to kickoff.

