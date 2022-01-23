Georgia transfer WR Jermaine Burton commits to Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — For a second straight year, Alabama has landed a prized wide receiver out of the NCAA transfer portal. Sunday, the Crimson Tide received a commitment from Jermaine Burton, who announced his transfer to Alabama from Georgia over social media.

Burton, a rising junior, was viewed as the top receiving target in the transfer portal. The 6-foot, 200-pound playmaker is coming off a sophomore season in which he led all Georgia wideouts with 497 receiving yards and five touchdowns on 26 receptions. His production came on just 30 targets as he did not record a drop, according to Pro Football Focus. In his two seasons with the Bulldogs, Burton racked up 53 receptions for 901 yards and eight touchdowns.

Alabama will be without its three starting receivers from last year in Jameson Williams, John Metchie III and Slade Bolden, who all declared for the NFL draft this offseason. Last week, the Crimson Tide also saw backup receiver Javon Baker transfer to Kentucky.

In addition to the four departing wide receivers, the Crimson Tide will also be without two other pass catchers from last season in graduated running back Brian Robinson Jr. as well as tight end Jahleel Billingsley, who is transferring to Texas. In total, Alabama is losing a combined 276 receptions for 3,775 yards and 32 touchdowns from last year’s offense.

Given his experience, Burton appears well suited to step into a starting role for Alabama this season. The Crimson Tide also returns rising junior Traeshon Holden as well as a quartet of rising sophomores in Ja’Corey Brooks, JoJo Earle, Agiye Hall and Christian Leary, who all showed promise at times last year. Alabama also signed five top-100 receivers in this year’s class in Aaron Anderson, Isaiah Bond, Kendrick Law, Kobe Prentice and Shazz Preston.

Alabama has already landed two of the top players in the transfer portal this offseason in Georgia Tech running back Jahmyr Gibbs and LSU cornerback Eli Ricks. Last year, the Crimson Tide added Williams from Ohio State and linebacker Henry To’o To’o from Tennessee. Williams led the team with 1,572 yards and 15 touchdowns on 79 receptions, while To’o To’o tallied a team-high 112 tackles.