Gallery: Greg Byrne Offers Tour of Bryant-Denny Stadium Renovations

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama director of athletics Greg Byrne gave members of the media a tour of the new completed renovations at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Thursday morning.

Byrne along with other members of his staff led an approximately one-hour tour of the new facilities, including the new player entrance into the locker rooms, the updated and expanded recruiting lounge and the new press box which is now located on the northeast corner of the stadium.

"Really proud of the job our staff has done," Byrne said. "Everybody that we worked with throughout the process and saying 'What are our next steps' from Mal Moore to Bryant-Denny to Rhoads Stadium with softball, all of the things that we were able to accomplish in Phase 1 of The Crimson Standard."

The tour began with a first look at the video that will play as the team enters the locker room through the new hallway entrance from the Walk of Champions:

"Obviously one of the things you want from a locker room standpoint is when recruits come in — fans come in on tours — you want it to pop," Byrne said. "I think everybody would agree this pops and it shows you the excitement of Alabama football and Alabama athletics and it shows you a lot of the history."

