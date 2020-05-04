Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne posted updates on the construction at Bryant-Denny Stadium, which has been ongoing even with the University of Alabama otherwise shut down.

He posted the following tweets Monday:

The project is part of phase one of the massive Crimson Standard initiative, which aims to upgrade nearly every Alabama athletic facility, and Bryant-Denny Stadium twice.

Work began on the football facility immediately after the completion of the 2019 regular season in November, with a tight deadline on being finished by the Sept. 12 home opener against Georgia State.

All signs point to project being completed on time despite a crane accident in January, and the coronavirus pandemic.

At a cost of $92.5 million, this round of renovations to the stadium include:

All four videoboards replaced with 60percent larger screens at the same locations in the corners.

A ground-level plaza where students have access to upgraded concessions, restrooms, charging stations and additional amenities.

A new team tunnel leading directly into a fully updated home team locker room.

The recruiting space expanded to more than double its current square footage.

A relocated press box on the east side of the stadium.

New premium areas including loge boxes, Champions Club, Terrace Club, new skyboxes and Founders Suites.

Phase I of The Crimson Standard has also included renovations to other athletics facilities: