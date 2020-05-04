Alabama Athletic Director Greg Byrne Posts Bryant-Denny Stadium Renovation Update
Christopher Walsh
Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne posted updates on the construction at Bryant-Denny Stadium, which has been ongoing even with the University of Alabama otherwise shut down.
He posted the following tweets Monday:
The project is part of phase one of the massive Crimson Standard initiative, which aims to upgrade nearly every Alabama athletic facility, and Bryant-Denny Stadium twice.
Work began on the football facility immediately after the completion of the 2019 regular season in November, with a tight deadline on being finished by the Sept. 12 home opener against Georgia State.
All signs point to project being completed on time despite a crane accident in January, and the coronavirus pandemic.
At a cost of $92.5 million, this round of renovations to the stadium include:
- All four videoboards replaced with 60percent larger screens at the same locations in the corners.
- A ground-level plaza where students have access to upgraded concessions, restrooms, charging stations and additional amenities.
- A new team tunnel leading directly into a fully updated home team locker room.
- The recruiting space expanded to more than double its current square footage.
- A relocated press box on the east side of the stadium.
- New premium areas including loge boxes, Champions Club, Terrace Club, new skyboxes and Founders Suites.
Phase I of The Crimson Standard has also included renovations to other athletics facilities:
- Rhoads Stadium already had a $3 million renovation with improved amenities and concessions as well as team and recruiting areas.
- The golf facilities are set to be upgraded,
- The addition of a state-of-the-art Sports Science Center as part of the Mal M. Moore Athletic Facility.