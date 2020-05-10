Have You Called Your Mama Today? This Week With The Crimson Tide

Today, we are all reminded of those immortal words by Paul W. "Bear" Bryant: "Have you called your mama today? I sure wish I could call mine."

Bryant is said to have ad-libbed the end.

For most Alabama fans, the words are right up there on why he returned to Tuscaloosa: "Mama called."

So of course we want to take a moment and wish everyone a Happy Mothers Day, and hope that you are all are as safe as can be.

This week will be the first full week in our Alabama Sports Illustrated cover tournament, in which we're asking you to help us pick the best Crimson Tide cover out of 48 options.

To give you an idea of just how successful Alabama has been over the years we could done a bracket just like an NCAA men's basketball tournament, with 64 slots plus play-in games.

This week's matchups will wrap up the first round of the Nick Saban Regional, and most of another regional. We knew some of the voting was going to be close, but our second contest of the tournament had a perfect 50-50 split, requiring a runoff over the weekend. Ironically, the tiebreaker drew more votes than the initial time period.

BamaCentral will have its regular lineup this week, with a very interesting podcast you're going to want to check out on Wednesday morning.

Monday

• The Beatless Beat Writer Blog by Joey Blackwell

Tuesday

• Cary Clark’s Greatest Alabama Games

• Another Postcard from Tuscaloosa

Wednesday

• The All Things Bama Podcast by Tyler Martin

• Crimson Corner by Joey Blackwell

Thursday

• Throwback Thursday: Jimmy Bank has a look back at Bart Starr

• Christopher Walsh’s Just A Minute commentary

Friday

• The Recruiting Corner and Another All Things Bama podcast by Tyler Martin

For those wondering, things that had been scheduled for this week included men's and women's tennis at the NCAA Championships, women's golf at the NCAA Regionals, Track and field and the SEC Championships, baseball wrapping up SEC play against Ole Miss.

Today would have been the selection show for the NCAA Softball Tournament.

Thanks for being here at BamaCentral, your Sports Illustrated home for Crimson Tide athletics.