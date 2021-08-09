Brian Robinson Jr. Excited to be Alabama's Starting RB: “I’ve worked my whole life for this opportunity"

After four full seasons with the Crimson Tide as a backup, Robinson will finally get his chance as the team's starter in 2021.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — This season, it's finally redshirt-senior running back Brian Robinson Jr.'s turn at starting running back.

Robinson has been with Alabama football since 2017, but has played second fiddle behind talented running backs like Damien Harris and Najee Harris. Robinson was still able to make an impact despite seeing reduced carries, rushing for 483 yards and six touchdowns on 91 attempts across 13 games.

This season, in his fifth year with the Crimson Tide, the Tuscaloosa product will finally get his shot as Alabama's starting running back.

“I’ve worked my whole life for this opportunity," Robinson said during Monday's media availability. "I did everything I could up to this point to put myself in this position. The biggest thing for me to do now is just take advantage of my opportunity and continue to work hard every day, and hopefully, I can get everything I want out of this deal.”

Damien Harris is now playing for the New England Patriots in the NFL while Najee Harris was drafted in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers. To Robinson, both of his former teammates' success serves as a motivating factor for him.

“I really just learned just the work process," Robinson said. "Just how we need to go about working every single day to get what we want. Being beside those guys, just seeing them work hard every day and create opportunities for themselves on NFL rosters as they are right now, I just use that as motivation for me.

"Sitting in the same room with those guys just watching how they work every single day and how they come to work. That’s the biggest thing for me is just the motivation from playing beside those guys.”

Work ethic and patience have always been crucial factors reiterated and enforced by head coach Nick Saban at Alabama. Over his four years, Robinson has exhibited both of those qualities. While it might have taken him four full seasons before he had the starting job, his dedication paid off.

During Sunday's media day, Saban made sure to note Robinson's commitment.

“B-Rob has always been a hard worker," Alabama head coach Nick Saban said during Sunday's media day. "He's always been a tough guy. He's really shown a lot of perseverance in doing those things and not getting tremendous reward for it, because he's never really had an opportunity to be the man, so to speak, at the running back position to this point. But I think based on what he's invested in the program, what he's done and the production that he's had when he has played, he certainly deserves that opportunity. And I think he's taking advantage of it right now.”

Another player for the Crimson Tide who has put in considerable work over the offseason is offensive tackle Evan Neal, who announced on Monday that he has gone from weighing 360 pounds last season to now 345.

Neal took the time to note his excitement for Robinson to finally have the starting job as they both prepare for the 2021 season.

“I feel like B-Rob is embracing his role but I just like to focus on the role that I have in being the best offensive tackle that I can be up front so I can open up those holes for him," Neal said. "[...] I guess you could say that but like I said my job, my role doesn’t change. I got to be the one to open holes up for him and, like I said, I’m excited for him. It’s his time and I’m just excited for him.”

Robinson played four full seasons without taking a redshirt year with the Crimson Tide. While he would normally be ruled ineligible, Robinson used his fifth year of eligibility granted by the NCAA due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now 22 years old and a maximum of 15 games left in his Alabama career, Robinson is happy to finally have his opportunity as the starting running back for the Crimson Tide.

“I’m extremely grateful to have had an opportunity to come back for an extra year, Robinson said. "I didn’t think it would turn out the way it did, but I’m blessed for the opportunity. Also about last year’s season, I can say that a lot things that we didn’t expect for it to turn out the way it did, but we handled it the best way we could so that we could be victorious.”