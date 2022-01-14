Two Defensive Starters Announce Plans to Return to Alabama for Senior Seasons

The Crimson Tide's leading tackler in 2021 is coming back for another year along with a veteran presence on the defensive line.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama's 2022 defense will have an experienced play caller holding down the middle of the unit. Crimson Tide junior linebacker Henry To'oTo'o announced on his personal Instagram Friday that he is returning to Alabama for his senior season.

"For the last year I've been blessed to play football at the University of Alabama," To'oTo'o said in the Instagram statement. "God put me in a place that has welcomed me with open arms and Alabama is my home now. This place helped me to grow as a player and as a mana and has introduced me to a group of teammates that will be my brothers for life.

"I loved my experience this past season but things didn't end how any of us wanted. We didn't achieve our ultimate goal. And I can't leave my brothers now knowing that we have unfinished business to attend to. Let's get to work in 2022."

In his Instagram post, he also included a picture of Kobe Bryant leaving the floor after the Lakers lost to the Celtics in the 2008 NBA finals with the caption, "1 LAST TIME."

The Tennessee transfer was Alabama's leading tackler in 2021 with 111 tackles and four sacks. To'oTo'o was consistently praised by his teammates and coaches for coming in right away and being a hard worker to learn the Alabama system.

As a junior, To'oTo'o had the opportunity to put his name in the NFL draft. Jameson Williams, Evan Neal and Slade Bolden have all already announced that they will be forgoing their final year of eligibility at Alabama to enter the draft. With To'oTo'o coming back in the middle of the defense and Will Anderson Jr. on the edge, Alabama has two solid foundational pieces on which to build the 2022 defense.

The Crimson Tide received another boost on the defensive side when defensive lineman DJ Dale announced he is also returning to Tuscaloosa for his senior season. The junior from Clay-Chalkville in Birmingham had 17 tackles and two sacks in 2021.