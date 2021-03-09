All Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistoryThe Saban FilesASWAThe 411SI.com
Search

Honors Continue to Stack Up for Alabama, Herbert Jones Tabbed Sporting News All-American

Jones becomes 20th player in program history to earn All-America accolades
Author:
Publish date:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Alabama’s Herbert Jones was named a Sporting News All-American, it was announced Tuesday. Additionally, head coach Nate Oats was honored by the Associated Press and USA Today as the SEC Coach of the Year, while guard John Petty Jr. earned all-conference accolades by the organizations.

By earning the recognition by Sporting News, Jones became the 20th All-American men’s basketball player in program history. Furthermore, the Greensboro, Ala., native was tabbed by USA Today as the league’s Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year and First Team All-SEC, while the AP selected him as the Player of the Year, earning 14 of the 18 first-place votes, as well as First Team All-SEC.

Furthermore, Petty was named Second Team All-SEC by the AP and Honorable Mention/Third Team by USA Today. Oats was a consensus Coach of the Year by all three outlets.

Both Jones (National Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year) and Oats (National Coach of the Year) are semifinalists for Naismith Trophy postseason awards, which will be announced during the Final Four on April 4, 2021.

For all the latest information on the team, follow AlabamaMBB on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. General athletic news can be found @UA_Athletics on Twitter and Instagram and Alabama Athletics on Facebook.

COMPLETE AWARDS RUNDOWN

NATE OATS

SEC Coach of the Year (Coaches/Media, AP, USA Today)

HERBERT JONES

Third Team All-American (Sporting News)

SEC Player of the Year (Coaches/Media, AP, USA Today)

SEC Defensive Player of the Year (Coaches/Media, USA Today)

First Team All-SEC (Coaches/Media, AP, USA Today)

All-Defensive Team (Coaches/Media)

JOHN PETTY JR.

First Team All-SEC (Coaches/Media)

Second Team All-SEC (AP)

Honorable Mention/Third Team All-SEC (USA Today)

JADEN SHACKELFORD

Second Team All-SEC (Coaches/Media)

JOSHUA PRIMO

All-Freshman Team (Coaches/Media)

January 11, 2021 Alabama basketball forward Herb Jones against Kentucky in Lexington, KY.
All Things Bama

Honors Continue to Stack Up for Alabama, Herbert Jones Tabbed Sporting News All-American

030721_WSB_MorganMa_South Alabama_EP1784
All Things Bama

Alabama Softball Slides to No. 4 in Latest USA Today/NFCA Coaches Poll

Pro Athlete of the Week Graphic
All Things Bama

Collin Sexton is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week

January 19, 2021, Alabama basketball forwards Herb Jones and Juwan Gary against LSU in Baton Rouge, LA.
All Things Bama

Alabama Dominates 2021 SEC Men's Basketball Postseason Awards

Brian Robinson Jr. at Tennessee
All Things Bama

Spring Preview: Led by Brian Robinson Jr., Alabama Again has Strength in Numbers at Running Back

Crimson Tikes: Clean Sweep
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes: Just Sweeping Up

January 11, 2021, Alabama running backs Najee Harris and Brian Robinson Jr. in the CFP National Championship in Miami, FL.
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: March 9, 2021

January 11, 2021, Alabama quarterbacks Mac Jones and Bryce Young after the CFP National Championship in Miami, FL.
All Things Bama

Spring Preview: Depth and Inexperience Alabama's Biggest Concerns at Quarterback