Honors Continue to Stack Up for Alabama, Herbert Jones Tabbed Sporting News All-American

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Alabama’s Herbert Jones was named a Sporting News All-American, it was announced Tuesday. Additionally, head coach Nate Oats was honored by the Associated Press and USA Today as the SEC Coach of the Year, while guard John Petty Jr. earned all-conference accolades by the organizations.

By earning the recognition by Sporting News, Jones became the 20th All-American men’s basketball player in program history. Furthermore, the Greensboro, Ala., native was tabbed by USA Today as the league’s Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year and First Team All-SEC, while the AP selected him as the Player of the Year, earning 14 of the 18 first-place votes, as well as First Team All-SEC.

Furthermore, Petty was named Second Team All-SEC by the AP and Honorable Mention/Third Team by USA Today. Oats was a consensus Coach of the Year by all three outlets.

Both Jones (National Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year) and Oats (National Coach of the Year) are semifinalists for Naismith Trophy postseason awards, which will be announced during the Final Four on April 4, 2021.

COMPLETE AWARDS RUNDOWN

NATE OATS

SEC Coach of the Year (Coaches/Media, AP, USA Today)

HERBERT JONES

Third Team All-American (Sporting News)

SEC Player of the Year (Coaches/Media, AP, USA Today)

SEC Defensive Player of the Year (Coaches/Media, USA Today)

First Team All-SEC (Coaches/Media, AP, USA Today)

All-Defensive Team (Coaches/Media)

JOHN PETTY JR.

First Team All-SEC (Coaches/Media)

Second Team All-SEC (AP)

Honorable Mention/Third Team All-SEC (USA Today)

JADEN SHACKELFORD

Second Team All-SEC (Coaches/Media)

JOSHUA PRIMO

All-Freshman Team (Coaches/Media)