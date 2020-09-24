SI.com
Hot Seat Odds: Who will be the First Coach Fired in Each Conference?

Christopher Walsh

There's a general belief that due to the uncertainly surrounding the 2020 college football season a lot of coaches are going have a free pass from the hot seat.

Let's just say don't bet on it.  

On one hand, spring practices were canceled or cut way short. Leagues were opting out, never mind the players, only to reverse direction. Schedules look nothing like their original form. 

That was just all in the offseason and setup to the start of the season. Now you have the SEC set to play its first games, while there are also situations like Houston seeing its first four scheduled games canceled. 

But the extreme level of uncertainty works both ways, and nothing seems out-of-bounds. We might even see schools eventually let coaches go in cost-cutting moves. 

Like usual, though, winning seems to cure nearly all ills. 

Since the Pac-12 is still on the sideline regarding its decision to play, they're exempt from this for now, but here are the latest odds from BetOnline on which coaches will be the next to be let go in their respective conferences. 

Nick Saban's chances of sticking at Alabama appear to be pretty good. Who knew?

ACC

Dino Babers 8/5

Dave Doeren 2/1

Justin Fuente 6/1

Pat Narduzzi 6/1

Manny Diaz 10/1

Mike Norvell 10/1

David Cutcliffe 12/1

Mack Brown 14/1

Geoff Collins 16/1

Dave Clawson 20/1

Jeff Hafley 20/1

Scott Satterfield 20/1

Bronco Mendenhall 25/1

Brian Kelly 33/1

Dabo Swinney 100/1

Big 12

Tom Herman 8/5

Matt Wells 5/2

Neal Brown 3/1

Les Miles 6/1

Chris Klieman 8/1

Gary Patterson 10/1

Mike Gundy 10/1

Matt Campbell 14/1

Dave Aranda 20/1

Lincoln Riley 28/1

Big Ten

Lovie Smith 2/1

Scott Frost 9/4

Jim Harbaugh 5/1

Pat Fitzgerald 5/1

Tom Allen 8/1

Jeff Brohm 9/1

Kirk Ferentz 12/1

Mike Locksley 14/1

Paul Chryst 20/1

PJ Fleck 25/1

Mel Tucker 33/1

Greg Schiano 50/1

James Franklin 50/1

Ryan Day 100/1

SEC

Will Muschamp 2/1

Derek Mason 9/4

Jeremy Pruitt 3/1

Gus Malzahn 5/1

Sam Pittman 8/1

Lane Kiffin 10/1

Mike Leach 10/1

Jimbo Fisher 14/1

Eli Drinkwitz 20/1

Mark Stoops 20/1

Dan Mullen 33/1

Kirby Smart 33/1

Ed Orgeron 50/1

Nick Saban 100/1

