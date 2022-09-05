How Alabama is Planning for the Heat in Texas

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Not only are the Alabama Crimson Tide getting their first real test against the Texas Longhorns, but the game will take place at Darrell K. Royal Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin.

The Lone Star state is known to be one of the hotter places to play in the country. The Tide leaders are aware of that, and they are taking early precautions to prepare their bodies for an 11 a.m. kickoff in the Texas sun.

"They've been doing a great job of providing us with salt packs, the Pedialytes, whatever we may need to get us hydrated," Bryce Young said during Monday's press conference. "We have hydration tests that we take throughout the week that keep us updated as well.

"Like you said, we know that there's going to be hot. We know it's not something that you just start the day of the game or the night before. They've been emphasizing it to us since we got here this morning to make sure that we're hydrating throughout. They provide us with all the hydration we need. So all the credit goes to our staff, who's been really making that point of emphasis for us."

Will Anderson echoed a lot of Young's sentiments about playing in the heat, and he's also making sure he is prepared to perform at his best.

“We just got done lifting and they was giving us sodium shots, salt packets, right stuff, giving us hydration tests — make sure that we were doing everything the right way and make sure that our bodies are ready," Anderson said.

The expected weather in Texas is a high of 95 degrees with no clouds in the sky. The battle to stay hydrated will be just as important as the performance on the field.