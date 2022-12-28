How Bill O'Brien, Alabama Players Respond to Criticism of Offense

NEW ORLEANS — Apparently Bill O'Brien doesn't spend much time on Twitter.

The Alabama offensive coordinator spoke to the media Wednesday afternoon ahead of the Crimson Tide's Sugar Bowl matchup with Kansas State and was asked about criticisms of the offense

Despite being tied for fourth in the country in scoring at 40.8 points per game, the Alabama offense has had its struggle this season. From nearly a six-quarter touchdown drought across the Mississippi State and LSU games to struggles in the running game to overall offensive inconsistencies from game to game, there has been a growing displeasure with the performance of the offense among Crimson Tide fans and particularly with O'Brien.

"I don't really pay attention to that, sorry," O'Brien said Wednesday. "So I don't know what the criticism would be. Look, we all try to do better. We're all trying to do the best we can to be as consistent as we can.

"I think over the last two seasons we've been pretty productive. I mean, I think we've averaged 40 points a game or there abouts. Are there areas that we can be better at?Certainly. There’s always areas we can be better at. And we work hard to do that. So as far as criticism and things like that, I don't know, that’s probably a question for somebody else.”

Coming into the season, there was optimism surrounding the offense with a returning coordinator and the reigning Heisman trophy winner, but the offense has underperformed in most areas compared to a season ago.

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young did miss a game and a half with a shoulder injury, but has thrown for 3,007 yards and 27 touchdowns this season compared to 3,901 yards and 40 touchdowns last regular season. No Crimson Tide running back reached 1,000 rushing yards (Jahmyr Gibbs was the closest with 850), or receiver had 1,000 receiving yards (Ja'Corey Brooks had 623.) The offensive line has reduced its sack numbers in half though compared to the 2021 season.

However, for some of the players, the criticism of O'Brien is unfair. Fifth-year offensive lineman Emil Ekiyor Jr. said the offense has learned a lot from the former NFL head coach.

"He has a lot of knowledge of the game," Ekiyor said. "He has a lot of experience. So I do think it’s unfair because offense is about execution. Some of the things he may get criticized for are things we have not executed totally, so I think the criticism is unfair. I think he’s a really good OC and puts us in great positions to be successful.”

O'Brien spent five years as an assistant with the New England Patriots and seven years as the head coach of the Houston Texas working with players like Tom Brady and Deshaun Watson.

Young said he doesn't get on social media much to see the criticism but feels that he has learned a lot from O'Brien over the last two seasons as he was the offensive coordinator that helped Young become the first Heisman-winning quarterback in Alabama history.

"Getting to have the experience of him coaching some of the best players to play the game, him having so much knowledge, and me as a younger quarterback getting to gain that and learn the ins-and-outs of the system and see all that he’s brought, it’s been a honor for me to play for him these past couple years," Young said. "I’ve grown tremendously.

"A lot of the success I’ve had, a lot of the success we’ve had as an offense, that’s credited to OB. The creativity, all the stuff that he brings, how he carries himself day to day. He’s someone who comes in and is always teaching. He’s intense and will get after it, but he’s always teaching. There’s no time where he’s not pushing us to be better. There’s so much I’ve learned from him, and that’s someone I’m super close with, I have a great relationship with. I’m forever grateful and super blessed to have had him for my college career.”

When asked, tight end Cameron Latu would not compare the offense with Steve Sarkisian (Alabama offensive coordinator from 2019-20) to O'Brien, but said he loved both of them and has a special relationship with O'Brien.

"He’s just very cool to connect with," Latu said. "Me and him have a very personal relationship. When we’re on the field, we can talk player to coach. It’s easy. I tell him what I see. I love him, so whatever anybody else has got to say, that’s on them. But I love O’Brien.”

The Alabama offensive coordinator is under a two-year contract that has not currently been extended or renewed. He addressed the status of his future Wednesday, but will have at least one more game leading the Crimson Tide offense for the Sugar Bowl against Kansas State this Saturday.

"We have a big challenge ahead of us," O'Brien said. "Our two weeks of practice in Tuscaloosa and now in New Orleans have been very, very good, very productive. The guys have been great. They've been working really hard. It's great to to have Bryce Young leading our offense out here this week and last week in Tuscaloosa and looking forward to him having a really good game."

