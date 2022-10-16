How Far Did Alabama Drop in the Polls?

The major polls on Sunday dropped the Alabama Crimson Tide following its 52-49 loss at Tennessee.

How far did Alabama fall in the rankings?

This story will be updated with the AP Poll.

Coaches Poll- Week 8

(Ranking, team, first-place votes, points received, record)

1. Georgia (43), 1550, 7-0

2. Ohio State (17), 1511, 6-0

3. Michigan (1), 1411, 7-0

4. Tennessee (2), 1408, 7-0

5. Clemson, 1351, 7-0

6. Alabama, 1236, 6-1

7. Ole Miss, 1210, 7-0

8. TCU, 1089, 6-0

9. Oregon, 1000, 5-0

10. UCLA, 995, 6-0

11. Oklahoma State, 868, 5-1

12. USC, 852, 6-1

13. Wake Forest, 823, 5-1

14. Syracuse, 738, 6-0

15. Utah, 5-2, 663

16. Penn State, 653, 5-1

17. Kansas State, 637, 5-1

18. Kentucky, 450, 5-2

19. Cincinnati, 370, 5-1

20. Illinois, 341, 6-1

21. Texas, 336, 5-2

22. North Carolina, 236, 6-1

23. NC State, 233, 5-2

24. Mississippi State, 212, 5-2

25. Tulane, 83, 6-1

Schools dropped out

No. 20 Kansas; No. 23 Baylor.

Others receiving votes

Louisiana State 51; Central Florida 33; Kansas 29; South Carolina 24; Purdue 23; Maryland 15; Liberty 12; Washington 9; Baylor 7; Coastal Carolina 5; Pittsburgh 4; South Alabama 3; Arkansas 3; Texas-San Antonio 1.

FWAA-NFF Super 16 Poll

Georgia picked up 31-of-52 first-place votes and remained No. 1 for the second consecutive week after defeating Vanderbilt 55-0 at home in Week 7. The top ranking marks the 13th all-time appearance at No. 1 for the Bulldogs, which sets the record for second-most appearances in the top spot for the Super 16 poll.

No. 3 Tennessee rose to its highest ranking in the history of the poll after defeating Alabama 52-49 at home. Alabama dropped to No. 6 which marks the lowest ranking for the Crimson Tide since being ranked No. 9 on December 8, 2019.

Rank, Teams, Points, First-Place, Last Week

1. Georgia (7-0) 799 31 1

2. Ohio State (6-0) 781 14 2

3. Tennessee (6-0) 718 6 6

4. Michigan (7-0) 690 5

5. Clemson (7-0) 628 1 4

6. Alabama (6-1) 535 3

7. TCU (6-0) 481 12

8. Ole Miss (7-0) 476 9

9. UCLA (6-0) 410 11

10. Oregon (5-1) 326 13

11. Oklahoma State (5-1) 268 8

12. USC (6-1) 253 7

13. Syracuse (6-0) 169 N/A

14. Wake Forest (5-1) 161 14

15. Utah (5-2) 140 N/A

16. Penn State (5-1) 107 10

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Kansas State (44), Kentucky (30), Illinois (25), Texas (14), Florida State (7), Mississippi State

(4), Cincinnati (4), North Carolina (1), Arkansas (1).

