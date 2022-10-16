Skip to main content

How Far Did Alabama Drop in the Polls?

Alabama went from being a frontrunner for the College Football Playoff to out of the top 5.

The major polls on Sunday dropped the Alabama Crimson Tide following its 52-49 loss at Tennessee. 

How far did Alabama fall in the rankings? 

This story will be updated with the AP Poll.

Coaches Poll- Week 8

(Ranking, team, first-place votes, points received, record)

1. Georgia (43), 1550, 7-0

2. Ohio State (17), 1511, 6-0

3. Michigan (1), 1411, 7-0

4. Tennessee (2), 1408, 7-0

5. Clemson, 1351, 7-0

6. Alabama, 1236, 6-1

7. Ole Miss, 1210, 7-0

8. TCU, 1089, 6-0

9. Oregon, 1000, 5-0

10. UCLA, 995, 6-0

11. Oklahoma State, 868, 5-1

12. USC, 852, 6-1

13. Wake Forest, 823, 5-1

14. Syracuse, 738, 6-0

15. Utah, 5-2, 663

16. Penn State, 653, 5-1

17. Kansas State, 637, 5-1

18. Kentucky, 450, 5-2

19. Cincinnati, 370, 5-1

20. Illinois, 341, 6-1

21. Texas, 336, 5-2

22. North Carolina, 236, 6-1

23. NC State, 233, 5-2

Scroll to Continue

Read More

24. Mississippi State, 212, 5-2

25. Tulane, 83, 6-1

Schools dropped out

No. 20 Kansas; No. 23 Baylor.

Others receiving votes

Louisiana State 51; Central Florida 33; Kansas 29; South Carolina 24; Purdue 23; Maryland 15; Liberty 12; Washington 9; Baylor 7; Coastal Carolina 5; Pittsburgh 4; South Alabama 3; Arkansas 3; Texas-San Antonio 1.

FWAA-NFF Super 16 Poll

Georgia picked up 31-of-52 first-place votes and remained No. 1 for the second consecutive week after defeating Vanderbilt 55-0 at home in Week 7. The top ranking marks the 13th all-time appearance at No. 1 for the Bulldogs, which sets the record for second-most appearances in the top spot for the Super 16 poll.

No. 3 Tennessee rose to its highest ranking in the history of the poll after defeating Alabama 52-49 at home. Alabama dropped to No. 6 which marks the lowest ranking for the Crimson Tide since being ranked No. 9 on December 8, 2019.

Rank, Teams, Points, First-Place, Last Week

1. Georgia (7-0) 799 31 1

2. Ohio State (6-0) 781 14 2

3. Tennessee (6-0) 718 6 6

4. Michigan (7-0) 690 5

5. Clemson (7-0) 628 1 4

6. Alabama (6-1) 535 3

7. TCU (6-0) 481 12

8. Ole Miss (7-0) 476 9

9. UCLA (6-0) 410 11

10. Oregon (5-1) 326 13

11. Oklahoma State (5-1) 268 8

12. USC (6-1) 253 7

13. Syracuse (6-0) 169 N/A

14. Wake Forest (5-1) 161 14

15. Utah (5-2) 140 N/A

16. Penn State (5-1) 107 10

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Kansas State (44), Kentucky (30), Illinois (25), Texas (14), Florida State (7), Mississippi State

(4), Cincinnati (4), North Carolina (1), Arkansas (1).

Get your Crimson Tide tickets from SI Tickets HERE

In This Article (1)

Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama Crimson Tide

A Tennessee fan decked out in gear during a game between Tennessee and Alabama in Neyland Stadium, on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022
All Things Bama

The Good, The Bad, And The Ugly: Tennessee 52, Alabama 49

By Christopher Walsh
Riley Mattingly Parker
All Things Bama

Live Updates: No. 2 Alabama Soccer vs. No. 7 Arkansas

By Edwin Stanton
sec-logo-football-field
All Things Bama

2022 SEC Football Power Rankings: Week 7

By Joey Blackwell
Crimson Tikes: Move to the Rear
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes: Move to the Rear

By Anthony Sisco
Dont’a Hightower, game program vs. Ole Miss, Oct. 16, 2010
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Sunday, October 16, 2022

By Mason Smith
A fan cheer after climbing the downed goal past after Tennessee's game against Alabama in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.
All Things Bama

"I Smoked it Slow, but it was Dang Good:" What Tennessee Said After 52-49 Win Over Alabama

By Christopher Walsh
Tennessee Volunteers fans carry the goal posts after defeating the Alabama Crimson Tide at Neyland Stadium.
All Things Bama

Instant Analysis: No. 6 Tennessee 52, No. 3 Alabama 49

By Katie Windham
101522_MFB_Defense_Tenn_RC6655
All Things Bama

Henry To'oTo'o and Alabama have a Message for Not Just Tennessee, but All of College Football

By Joey Blackwell