How to Watch: 2022 SEC Media Days in Atlanta

Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide will take the stage next Tuesday during SEC Media Days.

For just the second time since 1985, SEC Media Days will be held outside of the state of Alabama. The annual media circus kicks off next week as head coaches and players from all 14 SEC programs will meet in Atlanta’s College Football Hall of Fame for the four-day event which will take place from July 18-21.

Nick Saban and Alabama are slated to appear on Tuesday along with Mississippi State, South Carolina and Vanderbilt. As is the case in most years, the Crimson Tide is set to be at the center of discussion as it returns the reigning Heisman Trophy winner in Bryce Young as well as SEC Defensive Player of the Year, Will Anderson Jr., who could be the first defender off the board in next year’s NFL Draft.

Saban should also make headlines as he is sure to be asked about his offseason spat with Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher as well as a slew of other hot-button topics such as name, image and likeness (NIL) deals and conference realignment along with fielding questions about his upcoming team.

In addition to Alabama’s turn on the mic, it will be interesting to hear from the Crimson Tide’s conference opponents. Monday should be one of the most entertaining days as Brian Kelly makes his SEC Media Days debut. The first-year LSU head coach will be joined by Ole Miss’ Lane Kiffin and Missouri’s Eliah Drinkwitz, who both have a penchant for slipping in sly quips from time to time.

Kirby Smart and the defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs take the stage on Wednesday. Meanwhile, a fellow former Saban assistant, Billy Napier, will take to the mic during his first year as Florida’s head coach. Those two will be joined by Arkansas’ Sam Pittman and Kentucky’s Mark Stoops.

SEC Media Days will conclude with a trio of Alabama’s biggest rivals as Auburn, Tennessee and Texas A&M take their turn. While Fisher will garner the most attention, it will also be interesting to hear from second-year head coaches Bryan Harsin and Josh Heupel as their programs appear to be headed in different directions.

Here’s a look at the SEC Media Days schedule and how to watch the event.

Where: College Football Hall of Fame and The Omni Hotel at CNN Center in Atlanta

When: July 18-21

TV: SEC Network

SEC Media Days schedule

Monday, July 18

LSU — Brian Kelly

Ole Miss — Lane Kiffin

Missouri — Eliah Drinkwitz

Tuesday, July 19

Alabama —Nick Saban

Mississippi State —Mike Leach

South Carolina — Shane Beamer

Vanderbilt — Clark Lea

Wednesday, July 20

Arkansas — Sam Pittman

Florida — Billy Napier

Georgia — Kirby Smart

Kentucky — Mark Stoops

Thursday, July 21

Auburn —Bryan Harsin

Tennessee — Josh Heupel

Texas A&M — Jimbo Fisher

* Player representatives for each school will be released at a future date.