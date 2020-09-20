How to Watch Alabama at Missouri, TV, Time, Online

Alabama football will kickoff the 2020 SEC-only regular season on Saturday when it visits Faurot Field to face Missouri.

Kickoff is slated for 6 p.m. and the game will be shown on ESPN.

Radio: Crimson TIde Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Eli Gold, Analyst: John Parker Wilson, Sideline: Rashad Johnson) CTSN on Sirius/XM: 103/191

Online: ESPN+

Weather forecast: Partly cloudy. High 79, low 60. Rain chance 10 percent. Winds S-SE 8 mph.

What's new with Missouri: Everything. It's the first game of the Eliah Drinkwitz era. The former Auburn quarterback coach (2010-11) led Appalachian State to a 12-1 finish and No. 19 final ranking in the AP Top 25 poll.

Series info: This will be the seventh meeting between the programs. Alabama is 4-2, and has won four straight. It won the last meeting 39-10 on Oct. 13, 2018, which marked the first and only time the Tigers have played at Bryant-Denny Stadium. This will be the third meeting when the teams weren't scheduled to play in the regular season, the others being the 1968 Gator Bowl and the 2014 SEC Championship Game.

Dec. 28, 1968: Missouri 35, Alabama 10, Cotton Bowl

Sept. 8, 1975: Missouri 20, Alabama 7, at Birmingham

Sept. 16, 1978: Alabama 38, Missouri 20, at Missouri

Oct. 13, 2012: Alabama 42, Missouri 10, at Missouri

Dec. 6, 2014: Alabama 42, Missouri 13, at SEC Championship

Oct. 13, 2018: Alabama 39, Missouri 10, at Tuscaloosa

Nick Saban vs, Missouri: The coach is 3-0 against the Tigers.

Of note: Alabama has been dominant in season openers under Saban. The Crimson Tide is a perfect 13-0 and has outscored its opponents 528-144 in those games including last year's 42-3 victory over Duke in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game in Atlanta. and has outgained the opposition, 5,743-2,685. That works out to an average score of 40.6-11.1, and overwhelming edge of 441.8-206.6. Roughly half of the opponents were ranked as well.

2007: 52-6 vs. Western Carolina

2008: 34-10 vs. No. 9 Clemson, at Atlanta

2009: 34-24 vs. No. 7 Virginia Tech, at Atlanta

2010: 48-3 vs. San Jose State

2011: 48-7 vs. Kent State

2012: 41-14 vs. No. 8 Michigan, at Arlington, Texas

2013: 35-10 vs. Virginia Tech, at Atlanta

2014: 33-23 vs. West Virginia, at Atlanta

2015: 35-17 vs. No. 20 Wisconsin, at Arlington, Texas

2016: 52-6 vs. No. 20 Southern California, at Arlington, Texas

2017: 24-7 vs. No. 3 Florida State, at Atlanta

2018: 51-14 vs. Louisville, at Orlando

2019: 42-3 vs. Duke, at Atlanta

