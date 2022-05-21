Skip to main content

How to Watch Alabama Baseball at the 2022 SEC Tournament

Everything you need to know about the 11-seed Crimson Tide and its road through the 2022 SEC Tournament, including times and TV listings.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The field is set for the 2022 SEC Baseball Tournament, and Alabama baseball clinched its spot in the final weekend of conference play.

The Crimson Tide bested the No. 5 Arkansas Razorbacks two games to one, winning Game 3 by an impressive 18-5 margin on Saturday. The series win marked just the third SEC series win this season for Alabama.

Two teams that will be missing in the 2022 SEC Tournament are defending national champions Mississippi State and Missouri. However, the field is loaded with talent, including the No. 1 team in the nation and 1-seed Tennessee.

Texas A&M is the second overall seed thanks to Alabama's defeat of Arkansas on Saturday. The Razorbacks come in as the 3-seed, followed by LSU and Auburn to round out the top five.

Alabama will begin its SEC Tournament by facing the 6-seed Georgia Bulldogs in the opening game of the tournament on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. CT inside Hoover Metropolitan Stadium. Should Alabama win, it would advance to play Arkansas at 9:30 a.m. CT on Wednesday. However, if it loses on Tuesday, that will be the end of the road for the Crimson Tide.

Here's everything you need to know about the 2022 SEC Tournament, including seeding, tournament schedule and bracket.

SEC Tournament Seeding

  1. Tennessee
  2. Texas A&M
  3. Arkansas
  4. LSU
  5. Auburn
  6. Georgia
  7. Florida
  8. Vanderbilt
  9. Ole Miss
  10. South Carolina
  11. Alabama
  12. Kentucky

2022 SEC Tournament Schedule

Dates: Tuesday-Sunday, May 24-29

Location: Hoover Metropolitan Stadium, Hoover, Ala.

(All posted times CT)

Tuesday, May 24

Game 1 (9:30 a.m.) - #6 Georgia vs. #11 Alabama [SEC Network]

Game 2 (TBD) - #7 Florida vs. #10 South Carolina [SEC Network]

Game 3 (4:30 p.m.) - #8 Vanderbilt vs. #9 Ole Miss [SEC Network]

Game 4 (TBD) - #5 Auburn vs. #12 Kentucky [SEC Network]

Wednesday, May 25

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Game 5 (9:30 a.m.) - #3 Arkansas vs. Winner Game 1 [SEC Network]

Game 6 (TBD) - #2 Texas A&M vs. Winner Game 2 [SEC Network]

Game 7 (4:30 p.m.) - #1 Tennessee vs. Winner Game 3 [SEC Network]

Game 8 (TBD) - #4 LSU vs. Winner Game 4 [SEC Network]

Thursday, May 26

Game 9 (9:30 a.m.) - Loser Game 5 vs. Loser Game 6 [SEC Network]

Game 10 (TBD) - Loser Game 7 vs. Loser Game 8 [SEC Network]

Game 11 (4:30 p.m.) - Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6 [SEC Network]

Game 12 (TBD) - Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8 [SEC Network]

Friday, May 27

Game 13 (3:00 p.m.) - Winner Game 9 vs. Loser Game 11 [SEC Network]

Game 14 (TBD) - Winner Game 10 vs. Loser 12 [SEC Network]

Saturday, May 28

Game 15 (Noon) - Winner Game 13 vs. Winner Game 11 [SEC Network]

Game 16 ( TBD) - Winner Game 14 vs. Winner Game 12 [SEC Network]

Sunday, May 29

Game 17 (2 p.m.) - Winner Game 15 vs. Winner Game 16 [ESPN2]

2022 SEC Tournament Bracket

Screen Shot 2022-05-21 at 6.34.17 PM

92094DDD-DE81-4B80-A327-4861344F915C
All Things Bama

Alabama Baseball Crushes No. 5 Arkansas 18-5, Wins Series

By Joey Blackwell1 hour ago
Montana Fouts, Ally Shipman and Steph VanBrakle Prothro
All Things Bama

Alabama Softball Snaps NCAA Regional Winning Streak with Loss to Stanford

By Tony Tsoukalas2 hours ago
Montana Fouts
All Things Bama

Tuscaloosa Regional Live Updates: No. 6 Alabama Softball vs. Stanford

By Tony Tsoukalas5 hours ago
Grayson Hitt
All Things Bama

Live Updates: Alabama Baseball vs No. 5 Arkansas (Series Finale)

By Joey Blackwell6 hours ago
Quarterback Arch Manning 16 throws a pass as Newman takes on Lafayette Christian Academy in the LHSAA Div III semi finals. Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. Arch Manning Lca Vs Newman Football 518
Recruiting

Report: Arch Manning Planning to Visit Alabama Next Month

By Tony Tsoukalas7 hours ago
Alabama baseball clinches SEC Tournament berth
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 21, 2022

By Joey Blackwell18 hours ago
Isabella van der Biest, Alabama Women's Golf
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Women’s Golf is Tied for Eighth Place Through 18 Holes at NCAA Championships

By University of Alabama sports information20 hours ago
052022_MBA_Team_Arknasas_JH15390
All Things Bama

Alabama Baseball Clinches SEC Berth, Downs No. 5 Arkansas 8-6

By Joey Blackwell20 hours ago