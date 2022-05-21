How to Watch Alabama Baseball at the 2022 SEC Tournament

Everything you need to know about the 11-seed Crimson Tide and its road through the 2022 SEC Tournament, including times and TV listings.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The field is set for the 2022 SEC Baseball Tournament, and Alabama baseball clinched its spot in the final weekend of conference play.

The Crimson Tide bested the No. 5 Arkansas Razorbacks two games to one, winning Game 3 by an impressive 18-5 margin on Saturday. The series win marked just the third SEC series win this season for Alabama.

Two teams that will be missing in the 2022 SEC Tournament are defending national champions Mississippi State and Missouri. However, the field is loaded with talent, including the No. 1 team in the nation and 1-seed Tennessee.

Texas A&M is the second overall seed thanks to Alabama's defeat of Arkansas on Saturday. The Razorbacks come in as the 3-seed, followed by LSU and Auburn to round out the top five.

Alabama will begin its SEC Tournament by facing the 6-seed Georgia Bulldogs in the opening game of the tournament on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. CT inside Hoover Metropolitan Stadium. Should Alabama win, it would advance to play Arkansas at 9:30 a.m. CT on Wednesday. However, if it loses on Tuesday, that will be the end of the road for the Crimson Tide.

Here's everything you need to know about the 2022 SEC Tournament, including seeding, tournament schedule and bracket.

SEC Tournament Seeding

Tennessee Texas A&M Arkansas LSU Auburn Georgia Florida Vanderbilt Ole Miss South Carolina Alabama Kentucky

2022 SEC Tournament Schedule

Dates: Tuesday-Sunday, May 24-29

Location: Hoover Metropolitan Stadium, Hoover, Ala.

(All posted times CT)

Tuesday, May 24

Game 1 (9:30 a.m.) - #6 Georgia vs. #11 Alabama [SEC Network]

Game 2 (TBD) - #7 Florida vs. #10 South Carolina [SEC Network]

Game 3 (4:30 p.m.) - #8 Vanderbilt vs. #9 Ole Miss [SEC Network]

Game 4 (TBD) - #5 Auburn vs. #12 Kentucky [SEC Network]

Wednesday, May 25

Game 5 (9:30 a.m.) - #3 Arkansas vs. Winner Game 1 [SEC Network]

Game 6 (TBD) - #2 Texas A&M vs. Winner Game 2 [SEC Network]

Game 7 (4:30 p.m.) - #1 Tennessee vs. Winner Game 3 [SEC Network]

Game 8 (TBD) - #4 LSU vs. Winner Game 4 [SEC Network]

Thursday, May 26

Game 9 (9:30 a.m.) - Loser Game 5 vs. Loser Game 6 [SEC Network]

Game 10 (TBD) - Loser Game 7 vs. Loser Game 8 [SEC Network]

Game 11 (4:30 p.m.) - Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6 [SEC Network]

Game 12 (TBD) - Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8 [SEC Network]

Friday, May 27

Game 13 (3:00 p.m.) - Winner Game 9 vs. Loser Game 11 [SEC Network]

Game 14 (TBD) - Winner Game 10 vs. Loser 12 [SEC Network]

Saturday, May 28

Game 15 (Noon) - Winner Game 13 vs. Winner Game 11 [SEC Network]

Game 16 ( TBD) - Winner Game 14 vs. Winner Game 12 [SEC Network]

Sunday, May 29

Game 17 (2 p.m.) - Winner Game 15 vs. Winner Game 16 [ESPN2]

2022 SEC Tournament Bracket