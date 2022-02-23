Skip to main content

How to Watch: Alabama Basketball vs. South Carolina

Everything you need to know as the Crimson Tide prepares to host the Gamecocks, including TV listings and matchup information.

Nate Oats called for a better defensive showing, and Alabama answered. Following an uninspiring loss at then-No. 4 Kentucky over the weekend, the Crimson Tide rebounded Tuesday night, gritting out a 74-72 victory at Vanderbilt.

"I was really pleased with our guys' effort," Oats said after the game. "We didn't play particularly well on offense in the first half — we had way too many turnovers — but I think this was a character win."

Alabama (18-10, 8-7 in the SEC) will now look to carry over that momentum as it returns to Coleman Coliseum to face South Carolina (16-10, 7-7) on Saturday at 5 p.m. CT.

Here's everything you need to know about Saturday’s matchup between the Crimson Tide and Gamecocks.

How to Watch:

Who: Alabama vs. South Carolina

When: 5 p.m. CT, Wednesday

Where: Coleman Coliseum, Tuscaloosa, Ala.

TV: SEC Network

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network with Chris Stewart (play-by-play), Bryan Passink (analyst) and Roger Hoover (sideline) on the call. The pregame show will begin one hour prior to tipoff.

Last time out, Alabama: The Crimson Tide recorded held on for a 74-72 win at Vanderbilt. Alabama was led by Jahvon Quinerly, who came off the bench to record 19 points and three assists while shooting 3-for-3 from beyond the arc.

“[Oats] wasn’t pleased with the effort I was giving to the team,” Quinerly said after the game. “That was the main reason I came off the bench. I just tried to respond the best way I could by bringing positive energy today in the walkthrough and in the game.”

JD Davison earned the team’s Hard Hat Award, netting his second career double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds to go with five assists and three steals. The Crimson Tide shot 22 of 25 (88%) from the free-throw line and overcame a nine-point deficit in the victory.

Last time out, South Carolina: The Gamecocks recorded their third straight win over the weekend, beating LSU 77-75 behind a 33-point performance from Jermaine Couisnard. The 33 points were a career-high for the junior guard, who shot 12 of 18 from the floor, including 5 of 10 from beyond the arc. South Carolina will host Mississippi State on Wednesday night before traveling to Tuscaloosa this weekend.

The series: Alabama holds a 32-16 advantage in the all-time series against South Carolina. The Crimson Tide won the first meeting between the two schools, beating the Gamecocks 49-24 in Atlanta. Alabama has won the last six games in the series, leading back to a season sweep over South Carolina during the 2016-17 season. Last year, the Crimson Tide beat the Gamecocks 81-78 in Columbia, S.C., as John Petty Jr. recorded 20 points and eight rebounds while knocking down three shots from beyond the arc. 

Alabama's 81-78 win over South Carolina last season

How to Watch: Alabama Basketball vs. South Carolina

