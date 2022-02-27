How to Watch: Alabama Basketball vs Texas A&M

Everything you need to know as the Crimson Tide prepares to host the Aggies, including TV listings and matchup information.

If this Saturday's slate of college basketball games with seven top-10 teams losing is any indication, it's about to be another crazy March. And it will officially be March for the Crimson Tide's next game against Texas A&M on Wednesday.

The Aggies are not the last SEC team on the schedule, but they are the last SEC foe that Alabama has yet to face this year. After a tough stretch of games from mid January to early February, the Crimson Tide has now won five of its last six games heading into March including a 90-71 win over South Carolina Saturday night.

Alabama took time to honor this year's seniors after the South Carolina game, but Wednesday night will be the final home game inside Coleman Coliseum for men's basketball this season.

Here's everything you need to know about Wednesday’s matchup between the Crimson Tide and Aggies.

How to Watch:

Who: Alabama (19-10, 9-7 SEC) vs. Texas A&M (18-11, 7-9 SEC)

When: 6 p.m. CT, Wednesday

Where: Coleman Coliseum, Tuscaloosa, Ala.

TV: SEC Network

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network with Chris Stewart (play-by-play), Bryan Passink (analyst) and Roger Hoover (sideline) on the call. The pregame show will begin one hour prior to tipoff.

Last time out, Alabama: On Senior Night, Alabama got out to a fast start with Jahvon Quinerly, Keon Ellis and James Rojas all hitting threes before the first media timeout to give the Crimson Tide the early 12-5 lead. Alabama built a 50-27 lead at halftime, but came out in the second a little sluggish, allowing the Gamecocks to cut the lead to six.

The intensity ramped up on defense and shots started falling again as the Crimson Tide held on to beat South Carolina 90-71. Jaden Shackelford had 21 points, Quinerly added 20 and Ellis had 17.

Last time out, Texas A&M: The Aggies went on the road and beat a flailing Ole Miss team 76-66 Saturday. Texas A&M scored the first 14 points of the game and took a huge lead into halftime at 46-23, and the Rebels could never get it closer. Aggies guard Tyrece Radford had a season high 19 points in the win.

The series: Alabama leads the all time series 12-9, but the Aggies currently hold a three-game win streak over the Crimson Tide including the last two games in Coleman Coliseum. Alabama hasn't beaten Texas A&M in Tuscaloosa since Dec. 2017 when the Aggies came into town as the No. 5 team in the country. The two teams have not played since 2020 because last season's matchup was cancelled due to icy weather conditions in Texas last February.