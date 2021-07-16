How to Watch: Alabama Crimson Tide at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics

Everything you need to know about every Crimson Tide athlete at the 2021 olympic games, including events, times and TV listings.

A grand total of 22 current and former University of Alabama athletes will be competing at this year's 2021 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

The athletes will compete in eight different disciplines and represent 13 different countries. Eight of the 22 athletes will be representing the United States.

Among the Americans, three will be competing for a gold medal in track and field. Quanesha Burks graduated in 2017 and will be representing the U.S. in the women's long jump while Daniel Haugh, a two-time All-American at Alabama who transferred to Kennesaw State for his redshirt senior season in 2018, will be competing in the men's hammer throw.

Shelby McEwen was the last American athlete to qualify, earning himself a spot on Team USA on Sunday night by placing third in the men's high jump at the Olympic qualifiers.

One American swimmer also made the cut, with current Crimson Tide junior Rhyan White earning a ticket to Tokyo to compete in both the 100-meter and 200-meter women's backstroke.

Sarah Robles will be competing in her third Olympics, having represented the United State in weightlifting in 2012 and 2016. At the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Robles won the bronze medal — the first for an American man or woman since 2000.

Perhaps the three most recognizable names that will be representing the United States for Alabama fans are Justin Thomas, who will be competing in men's golf, Haylie McCleney, who will be on the U.S. Softball team and David Robertson for U.S. Baseball.

The 2021 Tokyo Olympics run from July 21-August 8 and will be broadcast on the NBC family of networks.

Here is everything you need to know about the 22 Crimson Tide athletes competing in Tokyo, listed in alphabetical order of last name:

How to Watch Alabama Athletes at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics

(All times central, TV listings subject to change per NBC)

Kalia Antoniou (Swimming)

Country: Greece

Event(s): Women’s 50m Freestyle, Women’s 100m Freestyle

Times/TV Listings: July 28, 5:02 a.m. (USA)/8:53 p.m. (NBC); July 29, 8:59 p.m. (NBC); July 30, 5:24 a.m. (USA)/9:32 p.m. (NBC); July 31, 8:37 p.m. (NBC).

Remona Burchell (Track & Field)

Country: Jamaica

Event(s): Women's 4x100m Relay

Times/TV Listings: August 4, 8 p.m. (USA); August 6, 8:30 a.m. (NBC).

Quanesha Burks (Track & Field)

Country: United States

Event(s): Women's Long Jump

Times/TV Listings: July 31, 7:50 p.m. (USA); August 2, 8:50 p.m. (CNBC).

Kristian Gkolomeev (Swimming)

Country: Greece

Event(s): Men's 50m Freestyle, Men's 4x100 Freestyle Relay

Times/TV Listings: July 25, 7:10 a.m. (USA)/10:05 p.m. (NBC); July 30, 5:02 a.m. (USA)/9:11 p.m. (NBC); July 31, 8:30 p.m. (NBC).

Daniel Haugh (Track & Field)

Country: United States

Event(s): Men's Hammer Throw

Times/TV Listings: August 1, 7 p.m. (NBC); August 4, 6:15 a.m. (Peacock).

Kirani James (Track & Field)

Country: Grenada

Event(s): Men's 400m

Times/TV Listings: July 31, 8:45 p.m. (USA); August 2, 6:05 a.m. (Peacock); August 5, 7 a.m. (Peacock).

Leonie Kullmann (Swimming)

Country: Germany

Event(s): Women's 400m Freestyle, Women's 4x200m Freestyle Relay

Times/TV Listings: July 25, 6:39 a.m. (USA)/9:20 p.m. (NBC); July 28, 6:34 a.m. (USA)/10:31 p.m. (NBC).

Haylie McCleney (Softball)

Country: United States

Event(s): Softball

Times/TV Listings: July 20, 10 p.m. (NBCSN); July 21, 7 p.m. (NBCSN); July 24, 12:30 a.m. (TBD)/8 p.m. (CNBC); July 25, 8 p.m. (USA); July 26, 11 p.m. (CNBC); July 27, 6 a.m. (NBCSN).

Natassha McDonald (Track & Field)

Country: Canada

Event(s): Women's 400m, Women's 4x400m Relay

Times/TV Listings: August 2, 7:45 p.m. (NBC); August 4, 5:30 a.m. (Peacock); August 5, 5:25 a.m. (Peacock); August 6, 7:35 a.m. (Peacock); August 7, 7:30 a.m. (Peacock).

Shelby McEwen (Track & Field)

Country: United States

Event(s): Men's High Jump

Times/TV Listings: July 29, 7:15 a.m. (Peacock); August 1, 5:10 a.m. (Peacock).

Anton McKee (Swimming)

Country: Iceland

Event(s): Men's 200m Breaststroke

Times/TV Listings: July 27, 5:50 a.m. (USA)/9:21 p.m. (NBC); July 28, 8:44 p.m. (NBC).

Stephanie Meadow (Golf)

Country: Ireland

Event(s): Women's Golf

Times/TV Listings: August 3, 5:30 p.m. (NBC Golf); August 4, 5:30 p.m. (NBC Golf); August 5, 5:30 p.m. (NBC Golf); August 6, 5:30 p.m. (NBC Golf).

Shallon Olsen (Gymnastics)

Country: Canada

Event(s): Vault, others TBD

Times/TV Listings: August 1, 3:55 a.m. (Peacock).

Diana Petkova (Swimming)

Country: Bulgaria

Event(s): Women's 100m Breaststroke, Women's 200m Individual Medley

Times/TV Listings: July 25, 5:59 a.m. (USA)/8:50 p.m. (Peacock); July 26, 5:56 a.m. (USA)/9:17 p.m. (Peacock)/9:58 p.m. (NBC); July 27, 9:45 p.m. (NBC).

Abbas Qali (Swimming)

Country: Kuwait

Event(s): Men's 100m Butterfly

Times/TV Listings: July 29, 5:50 a.m. (USA)/8:30 p.m. (NBC); July 30, 8:30 p.m. (NBC).

Jereem Richards (Track & Field)

Country: Trinidad & Tobago

Event(s): Men's 200m, Men's 4x400 Relay

Times/TV Listings: August 2, 7 p.m. (CNBC); August 3, 6:50 a.m. (Peacock); August 4, 7:55 a.m. (Peacock).

David Robertson (Baseball)

Country: United States

Event(s): Baseball

Times/TV Listings: July 30, 5 a.m. (Peacock); July 31, 5 a.m. (NBCSN); Remaining Games TBD.

Sarah Robles (Weightlifting)

Country: United States

Event(s): Women's +87kg Weightlifting

Times/TV Listings: August 1, 9:50 p.m. (NBC); August 2, 5:50 a.m. (NBCSN).

Justin Thomas (Golf)

Country: United States

Event(s): Men's Golf

Times/TV Listings: July 28, 5:30 p.m. (NBC Golf); July 29, 5:30 p.m. (NBC Golf); July 30, 5:30 p.m. (NBC Golf); July 31, 5:30 p.m. (NBC Golf).

Merel Van Dongen (Soccer)

Country: Netherlands

Event(s): Women's Soccer

Times/TV Listings: July 21, 6 a.m. (Olympic Channel); July 24, 6 a.m. (TBD); July 27, 6:30 a.m. (TBD); Remaining Games TBD.

Portious Warren (Track & Field)

Country: Trinidad & Tobago

Event(s): Women's Shot Put

Times/TV Listings: July 30, 5:25 a.m. (Peacock); July 31, 8:35 p.m. (USA).

Rhyan White (Swimming)

Country: United States

Event(s): Women's 100m Backstroke, Women's 200m Backstroke

Times/TV Listings: July 25, 5:02 a.m. (USA)/9:53 p.m. (NBC); July 26, 8:51 p.m. (NBC); July 29, 6:08 a.m. (USA)/9:35 p.m. (NBC); July 30, 8:37 p.m. (NBC).