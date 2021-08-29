How to Watch Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Miami, TV, Time, SEC Schedule

Alabama's quest to repeat as national champions begins with a showdown against D'Eriq King and the Miami Hurricanes in Atlanta on Saturday.

You have made it Alabama football fans. It is finally game week in Tuscaloosa. The preseason No. 1 defending national champions will take the field this weekend.

Two storied programs will match up for the first time in nearly three decades when Alabama and Miami take the field in Atlanta on Saturday in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff game.

This is a very familiar setting for the Crimson Tide. Alabama has played in Mercedes Benz Stadium five times since it opened in 2017, and this will be the seventh time the Tide has played in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff game, most recently in 2019 against Duke.

Alabama is a perfect 14-0 in opening games under head coach Nick Saban who now enters his 15th season as the head coach of the Crimson Tide.

Where: Mercedes Benz Stadium

When: 2:30 p.m.

TV: ABC (Play-by-Play: Sean McDonough, Analyst: Todd Blackledge, Sideline: Todd McShay and Molly McGrath

Radio: Crimson TIde Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Eli Gold, Analyst: John Parker Wilson, Sideline: Rashad Johnson) CTSN or on Sirius/XM 193)

Online: WatchESPN

Weather forecast: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid-to-high 80s.

Series info: It's the 18th meeting between the Crimson Tide and the Hurricanes, but the first since 1993 which was a memorable game for Alabama fans that capped the 1992 National Championship season as the Tide upset No. 1 Miami in a dominant 34-13 Sugar Bowl victory.

Alabama leads the all-time series 14-3. Bear Bryant was a perfect 10-0 against the Hurricanes.

SEC Schedule (Week 1)

*all games on Saturday unless otherwise noted

(Thursday) Bowling Green at Tennessee 7 p.m., SEC Network

Louisiana Monroe at Kentucky, 11 a.m., SEC Network

Rice at Arkansas, 1 p.m., SEC Network+/ESPN+

Miami vs. Alabama, (Atlanta) 2:30 p.m. ABC

Louisiana Tech at Mississippi State, 3 p.m., ESPNU

Central Michigan at Missouri, 3 p.m., SEC Network

Akron at Auburn, 6 p.m., SEC Network+/ESPN+

Eastern Illinois at South Carolina, 6 p.m., SEC Network+/ESPN+

Georgia vs. Clemson (Charlotte), 6:30 p.m., ABC

FAU at Florida, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network

Kent State at Texas A&M, 7 p.m., ESPNU

ETSU at Vanderbilt, 7 p.m., SEC Network+/ESPN+

LSU at UCLA, 7:30 p.m., FOX

(Monday Sept. 6) Louisville vs. Ole Miss (Atlanta), 7 p.m. ESPN