How to Watch: Alabama Softball at the 2022 SEC Tournament

The Crimson Tide earned the No. 2 seed in this year's tournament and will begin play on Thursday.

After locking up the second place in the SEC regular-season standings Sunday, Alabama softball now knows its path to a seventh conference tournament championship.

The Crimson Tide (41-10, 16-8) begins play in the tournament on Thursday at 1:30 p.m. CT as it will face the winner of Wednesday’s matchup between No. 7 seed Missouri and No. 10 seed Missouri and No. 7 seed Auburn.

This year’s SEC Tournament will be held at Florida’s Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium. The single-elimination event will begin this Tuesday and will conclude with the championship game next Saturday.

Alabama is looking to repeat as champions after beating Florida, 4-0, in the SEC Tournament championship game last year. The Crimson Tide also took home the conference tournament title in 2012, 2010, 2005, 2003 and 1998.

SEC Tournament bracket

SEC Tournament times and TV listings

Alabama’s opening game

Where: Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium

When: 1:30 p.m. CT, Thursday against either No. 7 seed Missouri (33-19, 12-11) or No. 10 seed Auburn (39-14, 11-13).

TV: SEC Network

How Alabama stacks up: Alabama wrapped up its regular season by securing a series win over a red-hot Missouri team. The Tigers recorded their eighth straight win by taking Game 1 of the series with a 3-2 victory in eight innings Friday night. However, Alabama responded with back-to-back 3-1 victories on Saturday and Sunday to claim the series.

Alabama and Auburn have yet to play this season. The Crimson Tide recorded a road sweep of the Tigers during a three-game series last year. Auburn enters the SEC Tournament losers of its last four games.

Alabama’s road to the title: If Alabama wins its opening game it will face the winner of No. 3 seed Tennessee and either No. 6 seed LSU or No. 11 seed Mississippi State. Alabama has yet to face Tennessee this season. The Crimson Tide dropped two out of three games at LSU and recorded a home sweep of Mississippi State earlier this year.

The bottom half of the bracket features regular-season champion Arkansas and No. 4 seed Kentucky. The Crimson Tide has not faced the Razorbacks but took two out of three games at home against Kentucky earlier this season. No. 5 seed Florida is also a team to watch in the bottom half as the Gators are hosting the tournament. Alabama won two of three games against Florida in Gainesville last month.