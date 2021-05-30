How to Watch: Alabama Softball vs Arizona at the Women's College World Series

Everything you need to know at the No. 3 Crimson Tide takes on the No. 9 Wildcats in Oklahoma City including TV listings

On Saturday, Alabama softball swept the No. 19 Kentucky Wildcats in its NCAA Super Regional to advance to its 13th Women's College World Series.

Now, the Crimson Tide has another program sporting the Wildcats mascot to deal with in No. 9 Arizona.

Riding an 18-game winning streak, Alabama softball has a lot of victories under its belt this season. On top of an SEC Tournament title and now having dominated both its regional and super regional, the Crimson Tide is looking to be one of the teams to beat in the upcoming tournament.

However, not if Arizona has anything to say about it.

The Wildcats, like the Crimson Tide, have yet to lose a game in the postseason. Arizona defeated UMBC once and then Ole Miss twice to take its regional, then swept Arkansas on the road in Fayetteville to take its super regional crown. While Alabama is a force to be reckoned with, it will definitely have its hands full at the opening round in Oklahoma City.

Both Alabama and Arizona's last trips to the WCWS was the last time the tournament was held in 2019. While the Crimson Tide ultimately finished tied with Washington for third place in the tournament, the Wildcats finished tied for fifth with Oklahoma State.

Here is all the information you need to know regarding Alabama softball's first-round matchup against Arizona:

How to Watch No. 3 Alabama Softball vs No. 9 Arizona

Where: USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium, Oklahoma City, Okla.

When: 6 p.m. CT on Thursday, June 3

TV: ESPN

Online: ESPN app

Last Time Out: Alabama downed No. 19 Kentucky in two games at Rhoads Stadium in Tuscaloosa, taking home the Crimson Tide's 13th Super Regional crown and advancing to the WCWS. In Alabama 4-3 victory, K.B. Sides hit a bases-clearing three-RBI triple to give the Crimson Tide a lead that it ultimately would not give up. In Saturday's Game 2, two RBIs from Kaylee Tow helped Alabama to a 4-1 win to sweep the Wildcats and punch the Crimson Tide's ticket to Oklahoma City.

Alabama 2021 Resumé: After winning the 2021 SEC Championship with a 4-0 victory over the Florida Gators and dominating both the its NCAA Regional and Super Regional, Alabama softball needs no introduction. The Crimson Tide finished the 2021 season with an overall record of 45-7 and an 18-6 record in SEC play. Alabama also finished the regular season with the conference's best team ERA with an overall average of 1.77. Regarding individual accolades, Alabama is powered by SEC Player of the Year Bailey Hemphill and Co-Pitcher of the Year Montana Fouts.

Crimson Tide WCWS History: Alabama has participated in the Women's College World Series a total of 12 times dating back to its first appearance back in 2000. The Crimson Tide's lone WCWS championship was back in 2012, when it defeated Oklahoma two games to one. Alabama was also runner-up in 2014 when it was swept by SEC rival Florida. This year makes the Crimson Tide's 13th trip to Oklahoma City.