Everything you need to know at the No. 3 Crimson Tide takes on the No. 2 Bruins in Oklahoma City including TV listings

Alabama softball opened up play at the Women's College World Series with a 5-1 win against Arizona. Now, the Crimson Tide will take on the No. 2 seed UCLA in the winner's bracket.

The Bruins defeated No. 10 Florida State 4-0 late Thursday night. The two teams were locked in a 0-0 pitcher's duel until the fifth inning when the Bruins finally got on the board. UCLA star pitcher Rachel Garcia struck out 11 Seminole batters in the shutout.

The Tide and Bruins are the top two seeded teams in the winner's bracket as No. 1 Oklahoma lost in extra innings to James Madison in the first games of the WCWS.

The two teams last met in February of 2020, and the Bruins came away with a 7-0 victory.

It will be no easy task for Alabama against the defending national champions, but the Crimson Tide is on a 19-game win streak and will look to be making it an even 20 against the Bruins on Friday night.

If Alabama wins on Friday, the team will be off until Sunda. However, if the Crimson Tide loses to UCLA, Alabama will have to play its way out of the loser's bracket on "elimination Saturday."

Here is the updated bracket with time and TV listings:

How to Watch Alabama Softball vs UCLA at the Women's College World Series

When: 8:30 p.m. CT on Friday, June 4

TV: ESPN2

Online: ESPN app

Last time out: Alabama used a career performance from Montana Fouts to shutdown the Arizona Wildcats. Fouts struck out 16 Arizona batters and only allowed two hits in Alabama's 5-1 victory. Bailey Hemphill launched her 13th home run of the year, and Abby Doerr hit a two-out, two-run home run in the bottom of the sixth to give Alabama some insurance runs.

Alabama's WCWS History: The Crimson Tide has appeared in Oklahoma City 12 times prior to 2021, first appearing in 2000. Most recently, Alabama finished third at the 2019 WCWS behind Oklahoma and UCLA. Alabama won the first national championship in softball for the program and SEC back in 2012 and finished runner-up in 2014.