How to Watch Arkansas Razorbacks at Alabama Crimson Tide Basketball, TV, Time, Online

The shorthanded Crimson Tide will try to remain undefeated in league play and stay alone atop the SEC standings

For the second straight time, Arkansas gets to face Alabama without having to worry about wing Herb Jones.

Jones injured his finger at Kentucky on Tuesday, and is expected to be out a while. Forward Jordan Bruner is also out indefinitely after he sustained a meniscus injury to his right knee against the Wildcats, and had surgery Wednesday morning. He's expected to return later this season.

Last season, Arkansas was next on the schedule when Jones fractured his wrist.

Both times, the Razorbacks will facing the Crimson Tide minus two starters. Last time, Alabama was also missing guard Beetle Bolden (illness), and saw its eight-game home winning streak snapped by Arkansas on Feb. 1, 82-78.

But that's about where the deja vu ends.

The Crimson Tide hopes to have point guard Jahvon Quinerly back for the Razorbacks.

Meanwhile, the Razorbacks have their own injury issues. Graduate senior forward Justin Smith had successful right ankle arthroscopic debridement surgery on Jan. 1, and is out 3-6 weeks. Smith injured his ankle during the first half of Arkansas’ SEC season-opening win at Auburn.

Freshman Khalen “KK” Robinson had surgery on Jan. 10 to repair a bone fracture in his right foot. He will miss the remainder of the 2020-21 season.

Arkansas is 10-3, but has lost three of its last four games, including 81-68 to No. 12 Missouri, 79-74 at No. 9 Tennessee.

Arkansas at Alabama

Where: Coleman Coliseum

When: 2:30 p.m., Saturday

TV: SEC Network

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network

Online: ESPN+

Last time out, Alabama: The Crimson Tide won its sixth consecutive game, and fifth-straight to open Southeastern Conference play, with an impressive 85-65 victory over Kentucky on Tuesday. The win not only snapped an eight-game losing streak in Rupp Arena, but it was also the largest win by an Alabama team in Lexington since winning by 23 points (94-71) on Feb. 23, 1974. Guard John Petty Jr. led the Tide with a season-high 23 points. Guard Jaden Shackelford stepped up with 18 points and a career-high six assists to go with five rebounds while Joshua Primo added 12 – all coming in the second half.

Last time out, Arkansas: The Razorbacks fell into a 21-point hole early in the first half and could not recover to drop a 92-76 decision at LSU on Wednesday. LSU had five players score in double figures, shot 53.1 percent from the field and out-rebounded the Razorbacks. 46-39. Darius Days and Trendon Watford each recorded a double-double. Days finished with 18 points and 13 rebounds while Watford had a game-high 23 points and 10 boards. JD Notae led Arkansas with 22 points with three steals. Moody added 18 and Sills 14. Jaylin Williams had 10 rebounds, seven points and two steals.

The series: This will be the 64th meeting, with the Razorbacks owning a 35-28 edge. Arkansas has won six straight and seven of the last eight games in the series. The six consecutive wins by Arkansas is the longest current winning streak by an SEC team against the Crimson Tide. Alabama is 19-8 against Arkansas in Coleman Coliseum, but the Razorbacks have won the last three, including 76-73 decision on Feb. 24, 2018 and a 62-61 victory on March 2, 2016. Prior to that, Arkansas had dropped seven consecutive games on the Crimson Tide’s home floor.

More on the last meeting: Jaden Shackelford led the team with 28 points on 11-of-22 shooting from the field, including five three-pointers. Alex Reese finished with 14 points, notching two treys and a pair of blocks. Kira Lewis Jr. added 12 points and three assists, while redshirt freshman Javian Davis added 11 points and a game-high three blocked shots. Arkansas was led by Mason Jones who finished with 30 points, and Jimmy Whitt Jr., scored 26.