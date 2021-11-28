Skip to main content
November 28, 2021
How to Watch: College Football Conference Championship Weekend Schedule, TV Info
It's conference championship weekend across the landscape of college football, with a lot of high-profile matchups highlighting the weekend.
Sports Illustrated

It's conference championship weekend across the landscape of college football, with a lot of high-profile matchups highlighting the weekend.

It's conference championship weekend in college football, and the schedule is loaded with high-profile matchups sure to satisfy everyone.

Of the 11 games scheduled for the weekend, only one of them is not a championship game. USC and California were set to face each other back on Nov. 13, but positive COVID-19 cases on the Golden Bears' roster. Now, the two teams will square off this coming Saturday as the final game of the 2021 regular season outside of the annual Week 15 matchup between Army and Navy.

Here's the full Week 14 schedule, including TV info. Games can also be found on Fubo.TV.

All times Central. All schedules and networks subject to change.

Friday, Dec. 3

Western Kentucky at No. 22 UTSA (Conference USA Championship), 6 p.m. CT, CBSSN

No. 11 Oregon vs No. 19 Utah (Pac-12 Championship), 7 p.m. CT, ABC

Saturday, Dec. 3

No. 8 Baylor vs No. 7 Oklahoma State (Big 12 Championship), 11 a.m. CT, ABC

Kent State vs Northern Illinois (MAC Championship), 11 a.m., ESPN

Utah State at No. 21 San Diego State (Mountain West Championship), 2 p.m., FOX

Appalachian State at Louisiana (Sun Belt Championship), 2:30 p.m. CT, ESPN

No. 1 Georgia vs No. 3 Alabama (SEC Championship), 3 p.m. CT, CBS

No. 24 Houston at No. 4 Cincinnati (AAC Championship), 3 p.m. CT, ABC

No. 5 Michigan vs No. 16 Iowa (Big Ten Championship), 7 p.m. CT, FOX

No. 17 Pittsburgh vs No. 18 Wake Forrest (ACC Championship), 7 p.m. CT, ABC

USC at California, 10 p.m. CT, FS1

