How to Watch College Football Week 7, Full Schedule, TV Info

If college football was anything last week, it was crazy.

Upsets, overtime games and last-minute heroics jumbled the college football landscape, with Alabama falling from No. 1 to No. 5.

The first 2021 College Football Playoff rankings won't be out on Nov. 2, but the Crimson Tide fans have it simple: Root for Alabama to win out, and for all of the other top teams to lose.

That includes as many of the 13 remaining undefeated teams as possible.

Here's the full Week 7 schedule, including TV info. Games can also be found on Fubo.TV.

Week 7

Tuesday's Game (all times CT)

Appalachian State at Louisiana | 6:30 p.m. | ESPN2

Thursday's Games

Navy at Memphis | 6:30 p.m. | ESPN

Georgia Southern at South Alabama | 6:30 p.m. | ESPNU

Friday's Games

Marshall at North Texas | 6 p.m. | CBSSN

Clemson at Syracuse | 6 p.m. | ESPN

Cal at No. 9 Oregon | 9:30 p.m. | ESPN

No. 24 San Diego State at San Jose State | 9:30 p.m. | CBSSN

Saturday's Games

No. 10 Michigan State at Indiana | 11 a.m. | FS1

No. 20 Florida at LSU | 11 a.m. | ESPN

Auburn at No. 17 Arkansas | 11 a.m. | CBS

No. 21 Texas A&M at Missouri | 11 a.m. | SEC Network

Rutgers at Northwestern | 11 a.m. | Big Ten Network

Ohio at Buffalo | 11 a.m. | ESPN+

UCF at No. 3 Cincinnati | 11 a.m. | ABC

Tulsa at South Florida | 11 a.m. | ESPNU

Nebraska at Minnesota | 11 a.m. | ESPN2

Yale at UConn | 11 a.m. | CBSSN

No. 12 Oklahoma State at No. 25 Texas | 11 a.m. | FOX

Duke at Virginia | 11:30 a.m. | RSN

Ball State at Eastern Michigan | 1 p.m. | ESPN+

Akron at Miami (Ohio) | 1:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Troy at Texas State | 2 p.m. | ESPN+

Toledo at Central Michigan | 2:30 p.m. | CBSSN

No. 11 Kentucky at No. 1 Georgia | 2:30 p.m. | CBS

Purdue at No. 2 Iowa | 2:30 p.m. | ABC

Western Kentucky at Old Dominion | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN3

UAB at Southern Miss | 2:30 p.m. | Stadium

Arizona at Colorado | 2:30 p.m. | Pac-12 Network

Kent State at Western Michigan | 2:30 p.m. | ESPNU

Miami at North Carolina | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN, ESPN2 or ACC Network

Pitt at Virginia Tech | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN, ESPN2 or ACC Network

Bowling Green at Northern Illinois | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN+

No. 19 BYU at Baylor | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN

Vanderbilt at South Carolina | 3 p.m. | SEC Network

Texas Tech at Kansas | 3 p.m. | ESPN+

Rice at UTSA | 5 p.m. | ESPN+

No. 5 Alabama at Mississippi State | 6 p.m. | ESPN

Colorado State at New Mexico | 6 p.m. | Stadium

Liberty at UL Monroe | 6 p.m. | ESPN+

Utah State at UNLV | 6 p.m. | CBSSN

No. 13 Ole Miss at Tennessee | 6:30 p.m. | SEC Network

Stanford at Washington State | 6:30 p.m. | ESPNU

Iowa State at Kansas State | 6:30 p.m. | ESPN2

TCU at No. 4 Oklahoma | 6:30 p.m. | ABC

No. 22 NC State at Boston College | 6:30 p.m. | ACC Network

Army at Wisconsin | 7 p.m. | Big Ten Network

UCLA at Washington | 7:30 p.m. | FOX

Air Force at Boise State | 8 p.m. | FOX, FS1 or FS2

Louisiana Tech at UTEP | 8 p.m. | ESPN+

No. 18 Arizona State at Utah | 9 p.m. | ESPN

Hawai'i at Nevada | 9:30 p.m. | CBSSN

Fresno State at Wyoming | TBD | FOX, FS1 or FS2