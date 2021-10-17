How to Watch College Football Week 8, Full Schedule, TV Info
The college football landscape is ever-changing in 2021. Seven ranked teams lost in week seven, including No. 2 Iowa, giving hope to more teams for a possible path to the playoffs.
Alabama got back in the W column with a dominant road performance over Mississippi State, and Georgia proved why its the No. 1 team in the country by taking down the only other undefeated team in the SEC.
If week eight is anything like the rest of the college football season, expect the unexpected.
Here's the full Week 8 schedule, including TV info. Games can also be found on Fubo.TV.
Week 8
Wednesday's Game (all times CT)
Coastal Carolina at Appalachian State | 6:30 p.m. | ESPN2
Thursday's Games
Tulane at SMU | 6:30 p.m. | ESPN
FAU at Charlotte | 6:30 p.m. | CBSSN
Louisiana at Arkansas State | 6:30 p.m. | ESPNU
San José State at UNLV | 10:00 p.m. | CBSSN
Friday's Games
MTSU at UConn | 5:00 p.m. | CBSSN
Memphis at UCF | 6:00 p.m. | ESPN2
Colorado State at Utah State | 8:30 p.m. | CBSSN
Washington at Arizona| 9:30 p.m. | ESPN2
Saturday's Games
Oklahoma at Kansas | 11:00 a.m. | ESPN
Northwestern at Michigan | 11:00 a.m. | FOX
Kansas State at Texas Tech | 11:00 a.m. | FS1
Cincinnati at Navy | 11:00 a.m.
Illinois at Penn State | 11:00 a.m. | ABC
Wake Forest at Army | 11:00 a.m. | CBSSN
Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Arkansas | 11:00 a.m. | SECN
UMass at Florida State | 11:00 a.m. | ACCN
Eastern Michigan at Bowling Green | 11:00 a.m. | ESPN+
Northern Illinois at Bowling Green | 11:00 a.m. | ESPN+
Syracuse at Virginia Tech | 11:30 a.m. | ESPN3
Kent State at Ohio | 12:00 p.m. | ESPN+
Texas State at Georgia State | 1:00 p.m. | ESPN+
Wisconsin at Purdue| 2:00 p.m. | BTN
Oregon at UCLA | 2:30 p.m. | ABC
Colorado at California | 2:30 p.m. | PAC12 Network
BYU at Washington State | 2:30 p.m. | FS1
LSU at Ole Miss | 2:30 p.m. | CBS
Oklahoma State at Iowa State | 2:30 p.m. | FOX
Rice at UAB | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Clemson at Pittsburgh | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN
Maryland at Minnesota | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN2
Miami (OH) at Ball State | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Western Michigan at Toldeo | 2:30 p.m. | CBSSN
Buffalo at Akron | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN+
New Mexico at Wyoming | 2:30 p.m.
Mississippi State at Vanderbilt | 3:00 p.m | SECN
Liberty at North Texas | 3:00 p.m | ESPN+
Boston College at Louisville | 3:00 p.m | ACCN
Eastern Carolina at Houston | 3:00 p.m | ESPNU
Tennessee at Alabama | 6:00 p.m | ESPN
San Diego State at Air Force | 6:00 p.m | CBSSN
Western Kentucky at FIU | 6:00 p.m | ESPN+
UTSA at Lousiana Tech | 6:00 p.m |
Temple at South Florida | 6:00 p.m | ESPN+
South Alabama at Louisiana Monroe | 6:00 p.m | ESPN3
Nevada at Fresno State | 6:00 p.m | FS2
Ohio State at Indiana | 6:30 p.m | ABC
USC at Notre Dame | 6:30 p.m | NBC
South Carolina at Texas A&M | 6:30 p.m | SECN
NC State at Miami | 6:30 p.m | ESPN2
Georgia Tech at Virginia | 6:30 p.m | ACCN
West Virginia at TCU | 6:30 p.m | ESPNU
Utah at Oregon State | 6:30 p.m. | PAC12 Network
New Mexico State at Hawai'i | 10:59 p.m