    • October 17, 2021
    How to Watch College Football Week 8, Full Schedule, TV Info

    Things get started with a Sun Belt matchup on Wednesday night and end with an 11 p.m. kickoff in Hawaii.
    The college football landscape is ever-changing in 2021. Seven ranked teams lost in week seven, including No. 2 Iowa, giving hope to more teams for a possible path to the playoffs.

    Alabama got back in the W column with a dominant road performance over Mississippi State, and Georgia proved why its the No. 1 team in the country by taking down the only other undefeated team in the SEC.

    If week eight is anything like the rest of the college football season, expect the unexpected.

    Here's the full Week 8 schedule, including TV info. Games can also be found on Fubo.TV.

    Week 8

    Wednesday's Game (all times CT)

    Coastal Carolina at Appalachian State | 6:30 p.m. | ESPN2

    Thursday's Games

    Tulane at SMU | 6:30 p.m. | ESPN

    FAU at Charlotte | 6:30 p.m. | CBSSN

    Louisiana at Arkansas State | 6:30 p.m. | ESPNU

    San José State at UNLV | 10:00 p.m. | CBSSN

    Friday's Games

    MTSU at UConn | 5:00 p.m. | CBSSN

    Memphis at UCF | 6:00 p.m. | ESPN2

    Colorado State at Utah State | 8:30 p.m. | CBSSN

    Washington at Arizona| 9:30 p.m. | ESPN2

    Saturday's Games

    Oklahoma at Kansas | 11:00 a.m. | ESPN

    Northwestern at  Michigan | 11:00 a.m. | FOX

    Kansas State at Texas Tech | 11:00 a.m. | FS1

     Cincinnati at Navy | 11:00 a.m.

    Illinois at  Penn State | 11:00 a.m. | ABC

    Wake Forest at Army | 11:00 a.m. | CBSSN

    Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Arkansas | 11:00 a.m. | SECN

    UMass at Florida State | 11:00 a.m. | ACCN

    Eastern Michigan at Bowling Green | 11:00 a.m. | ESPN+

    Northern Illinois at Bowling Green | 11:00 a.m. | ESPN+

    Syracuse at Virginia Tech | 11:30 a.m. | ESPN3

    Kent State at Ohio | 12:00 p.m. | ESPN+

    Texas State at Georgia State | 1:00 p.m. | ESPN+

    Wisconsin at Purdue| 2:00 p.m. | BTN

    Oregon at UCLA | 2:30 p.m. | ABC

    Colorado at California | 2:30 p.m. | PAC12 Network

    BYU at Washington State | 2:30 p.m. | FS1

    LSU at Ole Miss | 2:30 p.m. | CBS

    Oklahoma State at Iowa State | 2:30 p.m. | FOX

    Rice at UAB | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN+

    Clemson at Pittsburgh | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN 

    Maryland at Minnesota | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN2

    Miami (OH) at Ball State | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN+

    Western Michigan at Toldeo | 2:30 p.m. | CBSSN

    Buffalo at Akron | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN+

    New Mexico at Wyoming | 2:30 p.m. 

    Mississippi State at Vanderbilt | 3:00 p.m | SECN

    Liberty at North Texas | 3:00 p.m | ESPN+

    Boston College at Louisville | 3:00 p.m | ACCN

    Eastern Carolina at Houston | 3:00 p.m | ESPNU

    Tennessee at Alabama | 6:00 p.m | ESPN

    San Diego State at Air Force | 6:00 p.m | CBSSN

    Western Kentucky at FIU | 6:00 p.m | ESPN+

    UTSA at Lousiana Tech | 6:00 p.m | 

    Temple at South Florida | 6:00 p.m | ESPN+

    South Alabama at Louisiana Monroe | 6:00 p.m | ESPN3

    Nevada at Fresno State | 6:00 p.m | FS2

    Ohio State at Indiana | 6:30 p.m | ABC

    USC at Notre Dame | 6:30 p.m | NBC

    South Carolina at Texas A&M | 6:30 p.m | SECN

    NC State at Miami | 6:30 p.m | ESPN2

    Georgia Tech at Virginia | 6:30 p.m | ACCN

    West Virginia at TCU | 6:30 p.m | ESPNU

    Utah at Oregon State | 6:30 p.m. | PAC12 Network

    New Mexico State at Hawai'i | 10:59 p.m

