How to Watch College Football Week 8, Full Schedule, TV Info

Things get started with a Sun Belt matchup on Wednesday night and end with an 11 p.m. kickoff in Hawaii.

The college football landscape is ever-changing in 2021. Seven ranked teams lost in week seven, including No. 2 Iowa, giving hope to more teams for a possible path to the playoffs.

Alabama got back in the W column with a dominant road performance over Mississippi State, and Georgia proved why its the No. 1 team in the country by taking down the only other undefeated team in the SEC.

If week eight is anything like the rest of the college football season, expect the unexpected.

Here's the full Week 8 schedule, including TV info. Games can also be found on Fubo.TV.

Week 8

Wednesday's Game (all times CT)

Coastal Carolina at Appalachian State | 6:30 p.m. | ESPN2

Thursday's Games

Tulane at SMU | 6:30 p.m. | ESPN

FAU at Charlotte | 6:30 p.m. | CBSSN

Louisiana at Arkansas State | 6:30 p.m. | ESPNU

San José State at UNLV | 10:00 p.m. | CBSSN

Friday's Games

MTSU at UConn | 5:00 p.m. | CBSSN

Memphis at UCF | 6:00 p.m. | ESPN2

Colorado State at Utah State | 8:30 p.m. | CBSSN

Washington at Arizona| 9:30 p.m. | ESPN2

Saturday's Games

Oklahoma at Kansas | 11:00 a.m. | ESPN

Northwestern at Michigan | 11:00 a.m. | FOX

Kansas State at Texas Tech | 11:00 a.m. | FS1

Cincinnati at Navy | 11:00 a.m.

Illinois at Penn State | 11:00 a.m. | ABC

Wake Forest at Army | 11:00 a.m. | CBSSN

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Arkansas | 11:00 a.m. | SECN

UMass at Florida State | 11:00 a.m. | ACCN

Northern Illinois at Bowling Green | 11:00 a.m. | ESPN+

Syracuse at Virginia Tech | 11:30 a.m. | ESPN3

Kent State at Ohio | 12:00 p.m. | ESPN+

Texas State at Georgia State | 1:00 p.m. | ESPN+

Wisconsin at Purdue| 2:00 p.m. | BTN

Oregon at UCLA | 2:30 p.m. | ABC

Colorado at California | 2:30 p.m. | PAC12 Network

BYU at Washington State | 2:30 p.m. | FS1

LSU at Ole Miss | 2:30 p.m. | CBS

Oklahoma State at Iowa State | 2:30 p.m. | FOX

Rice at UAB | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Clemson at Pittsburgh | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN

Maryland at Minnesota | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN2

Miami (OH) at Ball State | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Western Michigan at Toldeo | 2:30 p.m. | CBSSN

Buffalo at Akron | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN+

New Mexico at Wyoming | 2:30 p.m.

Mississippi State at Vanderbilt | 3:00 p.m | SECN

Liberty at North Texas | 3:00 p.m | ESPN+

Boston College at Louisville | 3:00 p.m | ACCN

Eastern Carolina at Houston | 3:00 p.m | ESPNU

Tennessee at Alabama | 6:00 p.m | ESPN

San Diego State at Air Force | 6:00 p.m | CBSSN

Western Kentucky at FIU | 6:00 p.m | ESPN+

UTSA at Lousiana Tech | 6:00 p.m |

Temple at South Florida | 6:00 p.m | ESPN+

South Alabama at Louisiana Monroe | 6:00 p.m | ESPN3

Nevada at Fresno State | 6:00 p.m | FS2

Ohio State at Indiana | 6:30 p.m | ABC

USC at Notre Dame | 6:30 p.m | NBC

South Carolina at Texas A&M | 6:30 p.m | SECN

NC State at Miami | 6:30 p.m | ESPN2

Georgia Tech at Virginia | 6:30 p.m | ACCN

West Virginia at TCU | 6:30 p.m | ESPNU

Utah at Oregon State | 6:30 p.m. | PAC12 Network

New Mexico State at Hawai'i | 10:59 p.m