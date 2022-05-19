How to Watch, Keep Up With Alabama at the NCAA Division I Women's Golf Championships

Coming off strong regional showing, Crimson Tide seeded ninth out of 24 teams playing for the national title.

The Alabama women's golf team will wrap up its season over the next week at the 2022 NCAA Women’s Golf Championships at the Grayhawk Golf Club Raptor Course in Scottsdale, Ariz..

The Crimson Tide will tee off on the 10th hole on Friday at 2:25 p.m. CT, playing alongside host Arizona State and Virginia.

The tournament appearance marks the Crimson Tide’s 16th all-time, 15 under head coach Mic Potter.

During that span, Alabama produced one team national championship (2012) and one individual national championship (2015, Emma Talley). The Crimson Tide had a runner-up showing in both stroke play and match play in 2018.

Here's what you need to to keep up with the Crimson Tide:

What: 2022 NCAA Women’s Golf Championships

When: Friday through Wednesday

Where: Grayhawk Golf Club Raptor Course (par 72, 6,399 yards) in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Live Stats: Team Leaderboard; Individual Leaders can both be found on Golfstat.com

Weather forecast: Scottsdale is projecting between 93-101 degrees with sunny and clear skies Friday through Wednesday. Conditions could still be a major factor, though, as the drier greens get, the faster they become.

The format Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports The championships format is identical to the men's tournament. The field includes 24 teams and 12 individuals completing 54 holes of stroke play. The top 15 teams along with the top nine individuals not on an advancing team advance to the fourth round, after which the top eight teams advance match play. The team national champion will be determined by a match-play format that will consist of quarterfinals, semifinals and finals over the final two days. How to Watch Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports Essentially half of the tournament will be shown on the Golf Channel: Monday: Final round of stroke play, 4-8 p.m. CT Tuesday: Match play quarterfinals, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m.; Match play semifinals, 4-8 p.m. Wednesday: Match play finals, 4-8 p.m. Tournament Seedings Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports The field includes a league-record nine Southeastern Conference teams: Stanford Oregon South Carolina Wake Forest San Jose State Oklahoma State Arizona State Virginia Alabama Florida State USC Texas LSU UCLA Baylor Auburn Arkansas Texas A&M Michigan Georgia TCU Mississippi State Vanderbilt Purdue Alabama lineup Alabama Athletics The Crimson Tide lineup will include: Sarah Edwards

Polly Mack

Angelica Moresco

Benedetta Moresco

Emilie Øverås

Isabella van der Biest The Alabama women’s golf team has finished in the top four in eight of 10 tournaments this season, including earning a tournament title at The Ally in West Point, Miss., Oct. 25-27. It also had two runner-up finishes, the most recent the

NCAA Franklin Regional in Franklin, Tenn. Moresco won The Ally in West Point, Miss., Oct. 25-27 wire-to-wire on a 19-under-par 197 tournament total. She set the school record for lowest 54-hole total against par with her 19-under par 197, lowest 36-hole total against par with her 6-under-par 66, lowest first round total with her 9-under-par 63 and tied the school record for lowest 18-hole total and lowest 18-hole total against par with her 9-under-par 63. Mack won two spring tournaments, including the regular-season finale at the Liz Murphey Collegiate Classic in Athens, Ga., March 25-27, where she won wire-to-wire on a 3-under-par 213. She also won the NCAA Franklin Regional. Polly Mack a Finalist for 2021-22 ANNIKA Award Alabama Athletics The winner will be announced on Golf Channel on Tuesday, and receive an exemption into the 2024 Evian Championships. The 10 finalists for the player of the year honor are: Amari Avery, Southern California

Carolina Lopez-Chacarra, Wake Forest

Hannah Darling, South Carolina

Alexandra Forsterling, Arizona State

Rachel Kuehn, Wake Forest

Ingrid Lindblad, LSU

Polly Mack, Alabama

Natasha Andrea Oon, San Jose State

Emma Spitz, UCLA

Rose Zhang, Stanford Quote Golf Channel Mic Potter: “The team is very excited to have the opportunity to return to Grayhawk Golf Club and compete for the NCAA Championship. My sense is that we feel more comfortable on this golf course than we did last year, having played a couple of practice rounds this past January. All of our ladies have shown steady improvement this spring, so I look forward to seeing what we can accomplish this week.”

Alabama advanced to the NCAA Championships by finishing second at the NCAA Regional in Franklin, Tenn., May 9-11.

The fifth-year senior fired off 20 birdies through 54 holes, with rounds of 65, 73 and 66 to win by four strokes.

The team shot 6-under-par 282 in the final round, its best round of the tournament, for an 8-under-par 856 tournament total at the Vanderbilt Legends Club North Course (par 72, 6,450 yards)

Host and sixth-seeded Vanderbilt won with a 16-under-par 848. Also advancing from the regional were top-seeded Wake Forest (3-under-par 861) and No. 3 seed Texas A&M (3-over-par 867).

The Crimson Tide has earned 16 all-time NCAA Championship berths and 15 under head coach Mic Potter.