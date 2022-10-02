Skip to main content

How To Watch No. 1 Alabama vs. Texas A&M

Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher will face off once again.

This is a matchup between Alabama and Texas A&M has been months in the making. 

The anticipation for this games started back in the beginning of summer, when Nick Saban said Fisher "bought every play" on his team, leading to Fisher's response about his program doing things the "right way" and how digging into Saban's past would unearth some unpleasant truths.

Since then, Alabama has gone 5-0 and returned to the top spot in the AP Poll, while Texas A&M, a 3-2 team with a loss to App State in Week 2 and a blowout loss against Mississippi State over the weekend, have fallen completely out of the rankings.

This week, the two SEC West opponents will collide in Tuscaloosa as the Crimson Tide look to remain undefeated in 2022.

The Last Matchup

The Aggies defeated the Crimson Tide during last season's matchup 41-38. It was a tale of two halves for both teams, as Texas A&M outscored Alabama 17-10 in the first half, while Alabama outscored Texas A&M 28-17 in the second. But a game-winning field goal by Seth Small sealed the deal for the Aggies.

All of Alabama's big players showed up in College Station:

  • Bryce Young completed 28 out of 48 passes for 369 yards and three touchdowns with one interception
  • Brian Robinson ran for 147 yards on 24 carries
  • Jameson Williams had 10 receptions for 146 yards and two touchdowns
  • John Metchie had 7 receptions for 88 yards
  • Brian Branch had a game-high 11 tackles

Only Young and Branch return from that group, but Alabama has a new set of weapons to take the field in Bryant-Denny.

How to Watch No. 1 Alabama vs. Texas A&M

Who: Alabama vs. Texas A&M

When: 7 p.m. CT, Saturday

Where: Bryant-Denny Stadium

TV: CBS

Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network. Play-By-Play Chris Stewart, Analyst John Parker Wilson, Sideline Roger Hoover, Host Cory Reamer. Sirius/XM: 81 (Alabama)/199 (Texas)

Opening line per SI Sportsbook: TBD

SEC Schedule

Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022

No. 1 Alabama vs. Texas A&M, 7 p.m. CT, CBS

No. 25 LSU vs. No 8 Tennessee, 11 a.m. CT, ESPN

No. 23 Mississippi State vs. Arkansas, 11 a.m. CT, SEC Network

Florida vs. Missouri, 11 a.m. CT, ESPNU

No. 2 Georgia vs. Auburn, 2:30 p.m. CT, CBS

Vanderbilt vs. No. 9 Ole Miss 3 p.m. CT, SEC Network

No. 13 Kentucky vs. South Carolina, 6:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network

Alabama celebrates Bryce Young touchdown
