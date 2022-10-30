How to Watch No. 6 Alabama Football at No. 15 LSU

Alabama and LSU, both coming off a bye week, will meet once again in Baton Rouge with a position in the SEC Championship on the line.

The six-ranked Crimson Tide are one of three SEC West teams that sit at 4-1 in conference play, including the No. 15 Tigers and the No. 11 Ole Miss Rebels. The winner of this Saturday's matchup will be in prime position to win the division and take on the winner of the SEC East, which looking like its either Tennessee or Georgia.

How to Watch:

Who: Alabama at LSU

When: 6 p.m. CT, November 5

Where: Tiger Stadium

TV: ESPN

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network. Play-By-Play Chris Stewart, Analyst John Parker Wilson. SiriusXM channel 81.

Series: Alabama leads, 55–26–5

Last Meeting: Alabama bear LSU 20-14 at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Quarterback completed 24-of-37 passes for 302 yards and two touchdowns. Wide receiver totaled 160 yards off 10 reception, including a 58-yard touchdown catch. Wide receiver came away with 73 receiving yards and a touchdown on nine catches. Running back rushed 13 times for 18 yards and a touchdown on the night.

Linebacker , led the Tide defense with a dozen tackles on the night, including eight solo stops, four tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and a pass breakup. Linebacker tallied nine tackles and forced a fumble. Overall, linebackers Anderson Jr. (1.5), (.5) and Dallas Tuner (2), along with defensive lineman (1), combined for five sacks (-29 yards) on the night.

Last time out, Alabama: The Tide bounced back from a loss to defeat Mississippi State 30-6 during homecoming.

Last time out, LSU: Quarterback Jayden Daniels accounted for five touchdowns – two passing and three rushing – to lead LSU past No. 7 Ole Miss, 45-20, on Saturday in Tiger Stadium.

