How To Watch: No. 8 Alabama vs. Austin Peay

Alabama is officially out of the SEC Championship picture, but the Crimson Tide got a quality win against former coordinator Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels.

Now Nick Saban will return to Bryant-Denny Stadium this Saturday to take on the Governors of Austin Peay State University.

Many were concerned about how much pride the Tide will play with after its loss to LSU, but the performance in Oxford showed the players and coaches' dedication to the "Alabama Standard" they spoke on during the week. Now the team has one more game until its season finale: the Iron Bowl, against an Auburn team that is rejuvenated after winning its first game under interim coach Cadillac Williams.

Here's everything you need to know for when the Crimson Tide take the field against Austin Peay.

How to Watch Alabama vs. Austin Peay:

Who: Alabama vs. Austin Peay

When: 11 a.m. CT, Nov. 19

Where: Bryant-Denny Stadium

TV: ESPN+/SEC Network+

Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network. Play-By-Play Chris Stewart, Analyst John Parker Wilson. SiriusXM channel 81.

Last time out, Alabama: The No. 9/10/11 Alabama football team scored on five of its last six possessions of the game, including four of its five second-half drives, to pull out a 30-24 come-from-behind victory over No. 11/11/9 Ole Miss Saturday night inside Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

Trailing by as many as 10 points in the first half, the Crimson Tide chipped away at the deficit, using key stops on defense and clutch plays on offense to take and hold onto the lead in the second half.

Last time out, Austin Peay: A five-takeaway day by Austin Peay State University's defense, including two Demetrius Ford interceptions, sparked an impressive 31-14 ASUN Conference victory against Kennesaw State, Saturday, at Fifth Third Bank Stadium.

Tuesday, Nov. 15

Bowling Green at Toledo, 6 p.m., ESPNU

Ohio at Ball State, 6 p.m., ESPN 2

Wednesday, Nov. 16

Eastern Michigan at Kent State, 5 p.m., ESPN 2

Miami - Ohio at Northern Illinois, 6 p.m.

Western Michigan at Central Michigan, 7 p.m. ESPNU

Thursday, Nov. 17

SMU at No. 21 Tulane, 6:30 p.m., ESPN

Friday, Nov. 18

South Florida at Tulsa, 8 p.m., ESPN 2

San Diego State at New Mexico, Fox Sports 1

Saturday, Nov. 19

Navy at No. 17 Central Florida, 10 a.m., ESPN 2

Illinois at No. 3 Michigan, 11 a.m., ABC

No. 4 TCU at Baylor, 11 a.m.

Austin Peay at No. 8 Alabama, 11 a.m., ESPN+/SEC Network+

Louisiana at No. 23 Florida State, 11 a.m., ESPN 3

East Tennessee at Mississippi State, 11 a.m., ESPN+/SEC Network+

UMass at Texas A&M, 11 a.m., ESPN+/SEC Network+

Florida at Vanderbilt, 11 a.m., SEC Network+

UConn at Army, 11 a.m., CBS Sports Network

Virginia Tech at Liberty, 11 a.m., ESPN+

Wisconsin at Nebraska, 11 a.m., ESPN

Northwestern at Purdue, 11 a.m.

Indiana at Michigan State 11 a.m.

Duke at Pittsburgh, 11 a.m., ACC Network

UTSA at Rice, 12 p.m., ESPN+

No. 19 Kansas State at West Virginia, 1 p.m., Big 12 Network/ESPN+

Washington State at Arizona, 1 p.m., PAC12 Network

Houston at East Carolina, 1 p.m., ESPN+

North Alabama at Memphis, 1 p.m., ESPN+

Georgia State at James Madison, 1 p.m., ESPN+

No. 25 Oregon State