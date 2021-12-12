How to Watch: No. 9 Alabama Basketball at Memphis, Time, TV

Everything you need to know about the Crimson Tide's Tuesday road matchup vs the Tigers, including tipoff time and TV listings.

It seems like just yesterday that the college basketball season started, but heading into Tuesday night's game between No. 9 Alabama Basketball and Memphis, the Crimson Tide will already be playing its final true road non-conference game of the season.

Alabama is coming off of a thrilling 83-82 win over No. 14 Houston in Coleman Coliseum. While the Crimson Tide struggled off the boards, solid shooting and aggressive play kept the game a tight contest until the final horn sounded.

While Alabama might now be 8-1 to start the season, Memphis is having a tough time of it. After starting the season 5-0, the Tigers have now dropped four-straight to its opponents. Alabama certainly won't make things any easier, but Memphis will be looking to turn things around inside FedExForum.

With that, here's everything you need to know about Alabama vs Memphis:

How to Watch No. 9 Alabama Basketball at Memphis

Who: Alabama Crimson Tide at Memphis Tigers

When: 8 p.m. CT, Tuesday, Dec. 14

Where: FedExForum

TV: Fubo.TV (Start with a 7-day free trial), ESPN

Opening line per SI Sportsbook: TBD

Series: The Crimson Tide and Tigers have played a total of eight games against one another, with Memphis owning a 5-3 edge in the all-time series. However, Alabama has captured three of the last four meetings in the series including an 82-70 victory in the most recent contest between the teams which took place on Nov. 10, 2017 in the Veterans Classic in Annapolis, Md.

Last time out, Alabama: The Crimson Tide is coming off of a 83-82 thrilling victory over No. 14 Houston. Sophomore forward Juwan Gary led Alabama with 19 points while nine rebounds from J.D. Davison and eight assists from Jahvon Quinerly propelled the Crimson Tide to its second-straight win over a top-15 opponent.

Last time out, Memphis: After starting the season 5-0, the Tigers have now lost their last four games. In its most recent outing, Memphis lost at FedExForum at the hands of Murray State by a margin of 74-72.