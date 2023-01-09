Injury Bug Bites Alabama in Win over Auburn

With a final score of 88-57, it seemed like everything was coming up crimson Sunday night in Auburn.

However, Alabama Crimson Tide women’s basketball players Brittany Davis and Megan Abrams both suffered injuries, with Davis appearing to hurt her ankle on a play late in the game,

Abrams did not play after the first quarter and was in crutches afterward.

"We'll evaluate [Abrams] with the team doctors when we get back to Tuscaloosa," Crimson Tide coach Kristy Curry said, "Brittany had a little tweak, but I think she'll be fine."

Davis scored 24 points on 10 of 15 shooting, and Abrams had five points in her limited time.

Davis leads the team with 18 points per game, while Abrams is second at 8.8.

If Abrams is out long-term, it means there will be a void on the bench and that is something that the team does not need going into a tough matchup against Ole Miss with a week break in-between.

"The bye week comes at a good time for us to take a deep breath and get our feet back under us." Curry said.

While Abrams has only started five games this season, she’s second on the team in total points (141) and her veteran leadership has helped Alabama in a lot of games when the team was not at its best.

Despite the two injuries, the big positive was that fact that Alabama was able to go into Auburn and get a dominating 31-point win over the Tigers.

The Crimson Tide only trailed for 16 seconds in the victory, as it was domination from start to finish. When asked what the message this week was, Curry replayed with a simple answer, "Toughness"

That was evident, especially after Abrams went down and there might have been some doubt setting in, the Crimson Tide was able to get out of Auburn with an impressive win.

Alabama also snapped a two-game losing streak.

"I wanted to come out and play hard for my teammates, we lost our last game and we just move forward and take it one day at a time." Davis said.

The Crimson Tide moves into the off week with a 13-4 record, and a 2-2 record in the SEC. With upcoming games against Ole Miss and LSU, Alabama will have to show a lot more toughness to get through January.