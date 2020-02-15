Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

Injury Overshadows Alabama Gymnastics' Win on Alumni Night

Christopher Walsh

What was supposed to be a night celebrating the alumni and history of the University of Alabama gymnastics program turned into an evening of concern as sophomore Griffin James took a hard fall on Friday. 

James landed hard on her first pass on floor exercise and stayed down, immediately curling up in pain. After being attended to by team medical personnel she was carried off the mat in front of a stunned, and silent Coleman Coliseum.

Despite that, Alabama still pulled out the win over Arkansas, 196.625-196.100.

With the meet in balance, sophomore Shallon Olsen responded by hitting her floor routine and scoring a career-high 9.900.

Shea Mahoney, Maddie Desch and Lexi Graber all followed with matching 9.925s. Alonza Klopfer closed with a 9.85.

The 49.525 team score on floor was Alabama's best for any event this season.

"You guys did something miraculous tonight," SEC Network caught Crimson Tide coach Dana Duckworth telling the emotional team.

The meet was tight after Alabama struggled on balance beam. 

Graber led Alabama during the first rotation, scoring 9.900 as Alabama finished on vault with 49.350 to take an early lead. 

Freshman Makarri Doggette match that 9.900 on the uneven parallel bars while the Crimson Tide scored 49.225. With Arkansas having some trouble on vault, Alabama was well ahead 98.575-97.875 at the midway point. 

However, Alabama had two falls on beam, meaning it had to count one against its event score. The first occurred with Ella Burgess leading off, the other with Graber in the anchor. 

Graber's fall at Auburn during the season opener at Auburn was the first of her career. 

The mishaps resulted in Alabama's lead shrinking down to 147.100-147.050 heading into final rotation.

“I want to applaud the floor team for The University of Alabama because that was the epitome of ‘for her,’" Duckworth said in a statement. "We have had similar situations of coming up after an injuries in the past and you can imagine how traumatic that moment can be. 

"I thought the team did an amazing job of being able to refocus, reset, and then do every floor routine for their sister. That is an incredible thing for this team and is something that we will carry into the rest of the season with us.”

Comments

BamaCentral

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Alabama Baseball Blanks Northeastern in Season Opener, 10-0

Freshmen pitcher Connor Prielipp and outfielder Owen Diodati shined in the Crimson Tide's first game of the 2020 season

Joey Blackwell

Crimson Tikes: Feb. 20, 2020

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Christopher Walsh

Alabama Softball Off the Mark, Takes 7-0 Loss to No. 3 UCLA

Alabama ace Montana Fouts pulled in second inning after issuing fifth walk

Christopher Walsh

Recruiting Corner: Early Top Targets Gaining Momentum for Alabama

News and updates from the recruiting trail

Tyler Martin

Alabama Softball Earns Win Over USF 9-1

This is the second win for Alabama in the St. Pete/Clearwater Elite Invitational

Allie Wright

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Feb. 14, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings

Tyler Martin

Record 3-Point Shooting, Triple-Double Not Enough In Tough 95-91 OT Loss at No. 11 Auburn

Alabama basketball falls to 13-11 on the season after comeback effort at Auburn falls short in overtime

Tyler Martin

by

Dillon88

Alabama Softball Crushes No. 1 Washington 8-0

Bailey Hemphill paces Crimson Tide with two-run home run

Allie Wright

Live with the Tide: Alabama Basketball at Auburn

Alabama will look to earn another quality win on Wednesday night against in-state rival Auburn

Tyler Martin

by

Christopher Walsh

Alabama Baseball Prepares for 2020 Season Opener Against Northeastern

The Crimson Tide will face off against a surprisingly deep Huskies lineup Friday afternoon

Joey Blackwell