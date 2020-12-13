Instant Analysis: No. 1 Alabama 52, Arkansas 3

It was all Crimson Tide on Saturday afternoon in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — What a day for Alabama football.

The Crimson Tide crushed the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday afternoon in Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium, dominating both sides of the football in the 52-3 victory.

On the offensive side of things, quarterback Mac Jones threw 24-for-29 for 208 yards. However, the Heisman hopeful was unable to throw a touchdown pass on the day.

Alabama's rushing attack made up for what the passing game lacked, though. Running back Jase McClellan led the charge with six attempts for 95 yards, with 80 of his yards coming off of a late touchdown rush in the fourth quarter.

Brian Robinson Jr. finished second among Crimson Tide running backs with 13 attempts for 54 yards, but he led the team in touchdowns with three.

Najee Harris picked up two touchdowns for himself on 14 carries for 46 yards.

While wide receiver DeVonta Smith was unable to bring in a touchdown pass, he was able to return a punt late in the first quarter 84 yards for the only non-rushing touchdown of the game.

On defense, Alabama was stifling. The Crimson Tide forced four fumbles on the day, recovering three of them. In the fourth quarter, Brian Branch intercepted the ball to add another turnover to Alabama's tally.

Neither of Arkansas' quarterbacks in K.J. Jefferson or Feleipe Franks were able to get comfortable in the pocket all game, with Alabama sacking them eight times for a loss of 49 total yards.

The Crimson Tide also had 10 tackles for loss for 53 yards.

Alabama is now 10-0 to close out the regular season and is now the only team to have won 10 SEC games in a single season. Arkansas drops to 3-7 with the loss.

Bama Central's own Tyler Martin and Joey Blackwell break down this week's Crimson Tide victory from Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville.