Instant Analysis: No. 1 Alabama 52, No. 7 Florida 46

ATLANTA — No. 1 Alabama football picked up its 28th SEC title on Saturday night in Mercedes-Benz Stadium defeating the No. 7 Florida Gators 52-46.

Crimson Tide quarterback Mac Jones threw 33-of-43 for 418 yards and five touchdowns along with an interception. He also finished the game with an overall quarterback rating of 192.1.

The main talk of the night was primarily focused on senior running back Najee Harris, though. Harris ran for 178 yards on 31 carries along with two touchdowns. However, Harris wasn't satisfied with production solely on the ground. The running back also accounted for five receptions for 67 yards and three touchdown receptions.

Wide receiver DeVonta Smith finished the game with 15 receptions on 18 targets for 184 yards and two scores. An incredible night, to be sure.

Defensively, Alabama needs some work. The Crimson Tide allowed the Gators to compile 462 total yards on offense, with 408 of those yards coming in the air. Florida quarterback Kyle Trask tallied 408 yards and went 26-of-40 on the night. He also accounted for three of the Gators' passing touchdowns and one of its rushing.

Regardless, Alabama has put together a special team this season. While many advocated that college football be put on hold, the SEC and teams like Alabama pressed onward despite the adversity.

To Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban, it speaks to the unselfishness of the players.

"I think that unselfishness and everybody trying to contribute in a positive way, whatever their role is, has really been heartfelt to me," Saban said. "That's why I enjoy this team so much. I've enjoyed this team all year long.

"We found a way to win. I think the relentless sort of competitive spirit that this team has is something that you don't really make or develop. It's just the kind of people that they are. We're really, really pleased and happy that they're going to get rewarded for this. They accomplished something significant that they'll remember the rest of their life.

"I mean, you win the SEC championship, you came back 25 years later and show your kids, I was on that team. You can also show them the ring you get for doing it. So I'm very, very happy this team is going to get that kind of positive reinforcement for their efforts this year."

Bama Central's own Tyler Martin and Joey Blackwell break down the Crimson Tide's 52-46 victory in the latest edition of Instant Analysis from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in downtown Atlanta.