SI.com
Bama Central
HomeAll Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistory
Search

Instant Analysis: Alabama 63, Kentucky 3

Joey Blackwell

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama football is still the only undefeated team in the SEC following a 63-3 rout of the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday afternoon in Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Following the game, Alabama coach Nick Saban said that his team

Offensively, I think we played better and better as the game went on so really pleased with the way our players responded in the game," Saban said. “[...] All in all it was a good team win. I really liked the way the defense played in the second half. We just have to keep on building on this momentum and rhythm that we have, get some guys healthy and see if we can get going."

On offense, Alabama totaled 509 yards on offense, with 283 of those yards being in the air and 226 on the ground.

Kentucky started out the first half of the game, dominating time of possession and putting up 152 yards on offense. In the second half, however, the Wildcats were only able to scrape up 27 total yards on offense, all of them being rushing yards.

Combined between starting Wildcats quarterback Terry Wilson and second- and third-string quarterbacks Joey Gatewood and Beau Allen, all three quarterbacks failed to garner a single completion in the second half.

Kentucky coach Mark Stoops had this to say about the Crimson Tide's strong performance against his Wildcats:

“They are everything that you think they are when you see them in person," Stoops said. "They can play physical, big strong backs with a physical line, and they are explosive getting the ball down the field. Their receivers catch everything that is even remotely close to them. You know, very good team.”

Bama Central's own Cary L. Clark and Joey Blackwell discuss Alabama's 63-3 victory over Kentucky from Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Screen Shot 2020-11-21 at 6.46.08 PM
THANKS FOR READING BAMA CENTRAL
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

All Things Bama

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Notebook: Alabama's Defense Smothers Kentucky, Jahleel Billingsley Steps Up

Alabama's defense took another step toward re-establishing the Crimson Tide standard in its 63-3 mauling of Kentucky on Saturday

Tyler Martin

Three is the Magic Number for Alabama Regarding the Heisman Trophy

Who between Crimson Tide running back Najee Harris, quarterback Mac Jones and wide receiver DeVonta Smith should be considered for the Heisman Trophy? Try all of them

Christopher Walsh

What the Coaches Said After Alabama's 63-3 win over Kentucky

Nick Saban and Mark Stoops had plenty to talk about after Crimson Tide rolled to a big victory at Bryant-Denny Stadium

Christopher Walsh

DeVonta Smith Re-Writes Record Books, Becomes SEC's All-Time Leader in Receiving Touchdowns

Smith's nine catches, 144 yards, and two touchdowns fuels Alabama offense to a 63-3 thrashing of Kentucky on Saturday night

Tyler Martin

Alabama Football Pounces All Over Kentucky Wildcats, 63-3

The Crimson Tide left no questions on Saturday afternoon in Tuscaloosa regarding its status as the No. 1 team in the nation

Joey Blackwell

Live Updates: Kentucky Wildcats at No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide

Live stats and instant analysis from Bryant-Denny Stadium as the undefeated Crimson Tide take on the Wildcats

Cary L. Clark

Alabama Football Down Paul Tyson, Several Other Depth Players Against Kentucky

The Crimson Tide was without eight players against the Wildcats on Saturday

Joey Blackwell

Kentucky Wildcats at Alabama Crimson Tide: How to Watch, Listen, TV Info, SEC Schedule

After an extra off week, the Alabama football team aims to play its first game of the 2020 season as the No. 1 team in the polls

Christopher Walsh

Alabama Basketball Hit With Three-Year Probation, Fine By NCAA

The Alabama basketball program will undergo three years of probation in addition to a $5,000 fine plus one percent of the program's budget

Joey Blackwell

by

DavidBlackwell

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Nov. 21, 2020

Your daily briefing on what’s going on with Alabama athletics

Tyler Martin