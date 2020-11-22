Instant Analysis: Alabama 63, Kentucky 3

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama football is still the only undefeated team in the SEC following a 63-3 rout of the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday afternoon in Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Following the game, Alabama coach Nick Saban said that his team

Offensively, I think we played better and better as the game went on so really pleased with the way our players responded in the game," Saban said. “[...] All in all it was a good team win. I really liked the way the defense played in the second half. We just have to keep on building on this momentum and rhythm that we have, get some guys healthy and see if we can get going."

On offense, Alabama totaled 509 yards on offense, with 283 of those yards being in the air and 226 on the ground.

Kentucky started out the first half of the game, dominating time of possession and putting up 152 yards on offense. In the second half, however, the Wildcats were only able to scrape up 27 total yards on offense, all of them being rushing yards.

Combined between starting Wildcats quarterback Terry Wilson and second- and third-string quarterbacks Joey Gatewood and Beau Allen, all three quarterbacks failed to garner a single completion in the second half.

Kentucky coach Mark Stoops had this to say about the Crimson Tide's strong performance against his Wildcats:

“They are everything that you think they are when you see them in person," Stoops said. "They can play physical, big strong backs with a physical line, and they are explosive getting the ball down the field. Their receivers catch everything that is even remotely close to them. You know, very good team.”

