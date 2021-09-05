Instant Analysis: Alabama Football Opens Season with 44-13 Rout of Miami

A dynamic first start by quarterback Bryce Young along with a solid effort on defense now have the Crimson Tide 1-0 to start the 2021 season.

ATLANTA — It was all Alabama on Saturday afternoon inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium as the No. 1 Crimson Tide rolled over the No. 14 Miami Hurricanes, 44-13.

The Alabama offense shined in its 2021 debut, totaling 354 passing yards and 147 rushing yards for a combined 501 offensive yards.

Quarterback Bryce Young experienced great success in his first career start, throwing 27-of-38 for 344 yards and four total touchdowns. On the ground, running back Brian Robinson led the charge with 60 yards on 12 carries. However, Trey Sanders was the sole running back to pick up a rushing touchdown.

In receiving, John Metchie led all Alabama receivers in receptions with six while Jameson Williams picked up the most yards with 126. Tight end Cameron Latu earned the only multi-touchdown day of all Crimson Tide pass-catchers, though, snagging two touchdown catches in the first half.

On defense, Alabama held Miami to 266 total yards. Star Hurricanes quarterback D'Eriq King passed 23-of-30 for 179 yards and a touchdown, but the Crimson Tide intercepted two of his passes. King also turned the ball over when Christopher Allen sacked him and forced the fumble, recovered by Phidarian Mathis.

Linebacker Will Anderson Jr. led Alabama in total tackles with nine and also picked up a sack. Christian Harris led the Crimson Tide in tackles for loss with two.

Check out the video above where BamaCentral's own Edwin Stanton, Katie Windham and Tyler Martin break down the Crimson Tide's win over the Hurricanes from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.