Skip to main content

Instant Analysis: No. 1 Alabama 20, Texas 19

Katie Windham, Joey Blackwell and Edwin Stanton break down Alabama's 20-19 victory from Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin.

AUSTIN, Texas — Alabama found itself in a dogfight Saturday. It didn’t go as scripted – 15 penalties, limited running game, mental mistakes – but the end result was what mattered against Texas.

Will Reichard remained perfect on field goals, including the 33-yard game winner with 10 seconds to play for the 20-19 win.

Bryce Young was far from his Heisman Trophy-looking self, but stepped up when it mattered. He led the offense on a 75-yard scoring drive in the fourth quarter to put the Crimson Tide ahead by a point, and later pushed the offense 61 yards down field in just over a minute to set Reichard up for the late heroics.

“Why is [Young so good]?” Saban was asked in the postgame press conference. “If I could actually tell you that, I don't know if I’d be doing this. The guy studies the game, prepares, knows what the defense is in and what they are going to do. He understands protections, knows how to protect himself, he’s athletic enough to extend plays, and he’s very instinctive.”

Scroll to Continue

Read More

On the Crimson Tide’s final drive Young displayed his ability to extend a play and turn disaster into new life. Young slipped a sack attempt with under a minute to play and scrambled 20 yards for a first down. The play saved time off the clock and turned a negative play into a positive one.

Young finished 27-of-39 for 213 yards with a touchdown pass. He had 38 rushing yards.

The Alabama defense didn’t have its best game, getting flagged 10 times, including four personal foul calls, but stepped up in the end to limit the Longhorns to three field goals in the second half after giving up more than 200 yards in the first half.

Alabama (2-0) is back home next week for a non-conference game with Louisiana-Monroe.

Check out the video located at the top of the page where Katie Windham, Joey Blackwell and Edwin Stanton break down Alabama's 20-19 victory from Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin.

In This Article (1)

Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama Crimson Tide

Brian Branch
All Things Bama

Far From Perfect, Alabama Defense Does Enough to Hold Off Texas

By Edwin Stanton
Will Anderson
All Things Bama

Alabama vs. Texas Notebook: Will Anderson Jr. Says Texas "Hardest Game I've Ever Played In"

By Joey Blackwell and Edwin Stanton
Alabama Crimson Tide kicker Will Reichard (16) reacts after scoring the game winning field goal at the end of the second half against the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.
All Things Bama

Special Teams Secure Close Win for Crimson Tide

By Katie Windham
Bryce Young
All Things Bama

Sarkisian Says Missed Call Was 'Definitely' Intentional Grounding

By Edwin Stanton
Byron Young
All Things Bama

Alabama Defeated Texas, but Inconsistencies Reared Their Ugly Heads

By Joey Blackwell
Nick Saban and Steve Sarkisian
All Things Bama

Despite Loss, Steve Sarkisian Thinks Success Coming Soon for Longhorns

By Edwin Stanton
exas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) looks to pass before getting hit by Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Dallas Turner (15) during the first half at at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.
All Things Bama

No Excuses: Alabama Probably Should Have Lost at Texas

By Christopher Walsh
Bryce Young
All Things Bama

Alabama Survives Texas with Fourth Quarter Comeback

By Katie Windham